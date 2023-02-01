Hogar Controls and Super Surfaces have launched first-of-its-kind experience centre in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hogar Controls, a U.S.-based firm operating in India and a leading manufacturer of home automation and retrofit solutions and Super Surfaces, the first Indian company which is specialized in the design, application, and distribution of luxury wall surfaces, today have launched their first-of-its-kind experience centre at Build HQ, Egmore, Chennai. Build HQ is India's biggest building material and interior design superstore spanning an area of over 1 Lakh Square feet and housing 70+ luxury brands under one roof.



The flagship showroom of Hogar Controls and Super Surfaces was inaugurated by Ravi Meenakshi Sundaram, Chairman, IIID Chennai Regional Chapter & Praneetha Varma, Secretary, IIID Chennai Regional, Manoj Manohar, COO - Super Surfaces, Jaspreet Singh Bhatia, Vice President - Hogar Controls, Ravi Simha, Zonal Sales Head - Hogar Controls and Mahesh Nagendra, National Head - Super Surfaces in the presence of leading architects and interior designers.



Focused on building the Omni- channel business in the home automation market and luxurious wall finishes, Hogar Controls & Super Surfaces have earmarked Chennai to begin their expansion plans in South India. Besides displaying a highly curated range of smart home products and solutions, the experience center also showcases luxury wall surfaces using Venetian plasters or natural minerals, thus offering customer a whole new experience of modern living under one roof.



Hogar Controls and Super Surfaces are fully owned subsidiaries of TechWish Group, a diversified global corporation having business operations in IT & ITES solutions, Talent & Workforce solutions, IoT & Home Automation products and Decorative paints and solutions for luxury homes.



Earlier Hogar Controls has launched an all-new range of Smart Touch Panels, World-class Controllers, Digital Door Locks, and Smart Curtain Motors in the global and Indian markets. In 2019, the company set up its assembling unit in Hyderabad to manufacture products that combine cutting-edge technology and design thinking, thus offering homeowners, retailers, and professional integrators a range of innovative, intuitive, and stylish products. By the end of 2021, Hogar Controls redefined connected living by manufacturing over 100 smart home products in India, besides offering full range of retrofit home solutions that enables easy fitting to any existing switchboard without much hassle on wiring or need for remodeling.





Super Surfaces is the latest addition to the TechWish Group and is the first Indian company to exclusively specialize in design application and distribution of luxury wall surfaces using Venetian plasters or natural minerals. Super Surfaces uses Italian Venetian plaster finishes and decorative natural pigments to create enchanting, bespoke designs. Sourcing natural lime from Italy and other parts of the world, the company creates plasters that can be applied to surfaces, in varying designs and patterns, to achieve extraordinary special effects.



Vishnu Reddy, CEO - Hogar Controls and Director of Super Surfaces, said, "The Indian smart home market growth is being driven by the increasing demand for automation solutions in residential and commercial buildings, growing awareness of energy efficiency, and government initiatives to promote the adoption of smart home technologies. In addition, technological advancements such as voice control, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are adapted by consumers for convenience and in order to cater to this demand in a unique way, we have introduced our first experience center in South India.



This experience centre will enable our customers' especially interior designers & architects and end users to get a first-hand experience of the advance technology, which is easy to install and use in our modern homes. We want to engage with our audience and imprint the concept of safety, sustainability, and quality in smart home solutions in their minds, keeping them up to date on the current developments in the space. As we aim to expand operations across India, we will very soon launch our experience centers in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Kolkata," he further added.



Manoj Manohar, COO - Super Surfaces, said, "At the Chennai Experience Centre, we are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality of luxurious wall finishes and flooring. Our flooring and wall designs are based on the foundation of our three pillars - customization, creativity, and technique. Our experienced team of professionals strive to create a unique and luxurious experience for our customers that stands out from the rest. We look forward to continuing our journey at the Chennai Experience Centre and bringing the best of wall and flooring solutions to our customers."



Jaspreet Singh Bhatia, Vice President - Hogar Controls, said, "In addition to our existing premium range of products that primarily appeals to the HNI community, our all-new Hogar Elite range of products and solutions cater to the larger market and are tailor-made keeping in mind the needs of the end consumers. Currently, we are the only brand that offers a complete range of retrofit and wireless smart home automation and security solutions under a single roof."

