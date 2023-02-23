Holi Moo! Festival the definitive experiential music festival is back in a twin-city tour!

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI/SRV): The 15th edition of the multi-genre music festival that celebrates Holi returns with twin-city editions in Dehradun and Goa. It's time to bring out the colors, gather the homies and head out to the biggest and most celebrated Holi festival of the year. Holi Moo! Festival, India's multi-genre, a multi-stage music festival that celebrates one of the most popular Indian traditions of Holi is back, bigger and better than ever before.

An IP developed and owned by Trifecta Entertainment Pvt Ltd and lauded by prominent International publications such as The Economist, USA Today, The Washington Times, The Wall Street Journal etc. celebrates diversity, inclusivity and great music.

The 15th edition of the festival will be held in Dehradun and Goa on the 4th and 8th of March this year respectively. Tickets are on sale and are available exclusively on Insider.com and at the venue on the day of the festival.

Speaking ahead of the festivities, Anschuman Gulati, Director, Trifecta Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and the Co-Founder of Holi Moo! Festival said, "Over the years, the Festival has established itself and become a part of India's cultural calendar and has set a benchmark in terms of presentation, concept, curation and overall experience. This year, we have decided to expand and take the festival to two amazing travel destinations of India - Dehradun and Goa. Both cities are extremely popular with travellers and have a growing base of young people who reside there. We are very excited to explore new regions and grow our fan base across India."

The Holi Moo! Festival inspired by the colorful festival of Holi which signifies the start of spring, combines traditional revelry with a contemporary mix of music, art and culture. The Holi Moo! Festival has grown from a modest, informal jamming session at a farmhouse among a few musicians in 2006 to India's largest festival on Holi. The last edition held in 2019 in New Delhi, prior to the pandemic, was a truly International affair, with 8000+ attendees from 80 countries.

Holi Moo! Festival offers a safe, secure and welcoming environment for all revellers, with an opportunity to play the traditional festival of Holi with eco-friendly organic gulaal raising one's tempo with traditional Indian dhols (drums) and performers. Visitors also get to enjoy Indian and Western street foods and colorfully crafted, Holi-inspired cocktails.



Details

Holi Moo! Festival - Dehradun 2023

Date - 4th March

Time - 2pm - 8pm

Venue - N2 Greens Habitat Center, Subhash Nagar, Dehradun

2 Stages

Electronic Stage (Deep House/Techno/Tech House)

Commercial Stage (EDM/Hip-Hop/ Bolly)

Artist Line Up

Tech Panda X Kenzani | DJ Axonn| DJ Sidharth & His Basti Crew Presents 'Jantar Mantar'| DJ Ashish Nagpal |Laapata |Brahma |DJ Jerry| Nive| Gauriwho

Holi Moo! Festival - Goa 2023

Date - 8th March

Time - 12pm - 2am



Venue - Raasta, Yeti & Underdoggs, 485/6 Vagator, Anjuna, Bardez, Goa

2 Stages

Raasta Stage (Reggeton/ Dancehall/ Reggae/ Hip-Hop/ Afro House)

Underdoggs

Stage (Techno/ House)

Artist Line Up

Gurbax | Sid Morrison| Bassic Boy | Achhra| Maryana | Prawnstar | Chhabb | Dr. Prakhar | Senor | Macattack |Jarryd Nunes | Noriko Shakti

+Many More

Tickets

Tickets available exclusively on Insider.com and at the venue on the day of the festival in the respective cities

For more Info: Insta handle - @holimoofestival

Since its inception in 2006, the past 14 editions have hosted over 600 artists performing for over 70,000 people from over 100 countries, cumulatively. The past few editions have seen the Festival grow from a single day event on Holi to a 30-day celebration of music, art, fashion, film, photography, theatre and counter culture across venues in Delhi. The festival's loyal fan base comprises of carefully profiled and diverse artists and an audience with expats comprising over fifty percent of annual footfalls. The Festival has always been celebrated with organic colors.

International Coverage, Support and Recognition

Holi Moo! Festival has been acclaimed as the 'The top pick of the season's cultural events worth traveling for in 2018' by The Economist. 'Among the top 12 Festivals worth traveling for in 2018 alongside Oktoberfest, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Winter Olympic Games, Day of the Dead' by USA Today and 'Second best place to celebrate Holi on Earth (after the traditional celebrations in Vrindavan)' by The Wall Street Journal.

In 2017, the festival was covered by the Metro (of the UK) and the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, Germany's largest press agency, which in turn disseminated the coverage to many European publications. The Festival also hosted a crew from the BBC, whose reportage in the TV series "All Over The Place" was aired across Europe and Asia.

The Festival also hosted a large delegation of 72 students from the Harvard Business School last year, who learnt first-hand about the cultural diversity that young India experiences every day.

Trifecta Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. was set up almost 8 years ago in early 2015 with a vision to conceptualize, innovate and present multi-faceted entertainment festivals with niche appeal as well as mass interest. Based out of New Delhi, Trifecta focuses on creating refreshing properties in the festival market space. Ever since its inception, it has been promoting Indian tourism through its festival properties.

Over the years, Trifecta Entertainment has created well-loved indigenous brands like Holi Moo! Festival, 10 Heads Festival, Dilliwala Khazana - Treasures of Delhi, Fete De La Musique, among others.

In addition to its own wholly owned IP's, Trifecta also co-creates festival properties for reputed brands such as Harley-Davidson, Mother Dairy, etc.

In early 2018, Trifecta Entertainment set up a 360-degree Brand Communication & Experiential Marketing Agency under the banner of Trifecta XP. The retainer and project client base of Trifecta XP comprises National as well as Regional Accounts in both Private and Public Sectors in addition to various start-ups across industries.

