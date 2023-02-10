Home & Kitchen Appliances D2C Brand 'Geek' is awarded the '2023 FAST42 D2C Brands under Growth Category' by Inc42 Media

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Geek Technology India is a Home and Kitchen appliance brand that has been making disruptions in the industry, recently got recognized with the award from Inc42 Online portal for '2023 FAST42 D2C brands under Growth Category'.

"We are extremely overwhelmed and super thrilled on the recognition and the receipt of the award from the Inc42 team. The title of the award 'FAST42 - Growth Category' is also in sync with our business objective for this year 2023. We wanted to fasten and accelerate our Growth in our performance as we are planning to focus and expand our R&D, Marketing and Operations team efforts," says Murugan Dhandapani, Founder & Director, Geek Technology India.

"Our entire team cherishes this moment and considers this as a booster to amplify their performance scale and wanted to leverage the necessary disruption in the Home & Kitchen appliances sector. We dedicate this award to all our team members who have been working tirelessly day in day out on one mission," said Prathap Co-Founder, Geek Technology India.

Founded in 2017, New Jersey, USA with a strong backup of industry veterans from the Home & Kitchen sector Geek Technology made a strong impact in the US market followed by back-to-back launches in five countries across three continents, including the USA, Canada, Australia, China, and India. In quick turnaround Geek Technology India is able to establish leadership in several product categories in global e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, Flipkart, and New York Appliances etc.

The core mission of Geek Technology remains the same irrespective of the operating nations, is the commitment to provide families with technology-enabled innovative products that meet their needs and make their lives easier. This is reflected in the brand's extensive product range, which includes an automatic electric pressure cooker, air fryer oven, vacuum cleaners, rechargeable mini fans, humidifiers, smart locks, and coffee makers.

"However, the launch strategy is the key differentiator, in India Geek followed a Blue Ocean strategy to differentiate itself from other, well-established brands niche in the market. By offering unique and innovative products that were previously unavailable to Indian consumers, Geek was able to successfully carve out a space for itself in a crowded market. However, the brand did face the challenge of changing consumer behaviour and introducing new technology to the Indian market. To address this, Geek has launched two innovative kitchen appliances: The Geek Robocook, an 11-in-1 electric pressure cooker, and the Geek Airocook, an air fryer oven," says Prathap Co-Founder, Geek Technology India.

Geek Technology India has built few unique propositions to strengthen its presence like, Strong influencer marketing strategy, Customer-first approach by providing provides free after-sales service at the doorstep for the flagship products, with a simple booking process through WhatsApp or call.

"2023 is going to be the game changer as we are planning to expand into the smart home category with the development of Internet-connected appliances and other IOT-enabled home ecosystem products. The goal is to enhance the overall customer experience with advanced technology features in home and kitchen appliances Says Murugan Dhandapani, Founder & Director, Geek Technology India.

Geek Technology India as '2023 FAST42 Brands under Growth Category' is a honour for the team and fuel to bring in more path breaking transformations in the Indian Home & Kitchen space



Read the Full Award winning Article: https://inc42.com/lists/fast42/geek-harkin/

For further brand/ product details, do visit www.geektechnology.in

Contact:

Prathap.A

Co-Founder - Geek Technology India

marketing@harkin.in

+91 98416 19222

Social Media Links:

https://www.facebook.com/GeekTechnologyIndia

https://www.instagram.com/geek_technology_india/

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

