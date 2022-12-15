Home Minister Amit Shah lauds the zeal of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The grand celebration of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 will take place with great pomp and splendour on the 20th of February, at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The zeal to celebrate the art of cinema and felicitate the storytellers of India has been augmented by the letter of acknowledgment from Home Minister Amit Shah, which applauds the youthful team of DPIFF for their outstanding efforts.

In the letter, the Home Minister has lauded the prestigious platform and addressed it as "one of the most important illustrations of the spirit of New India," acknowledging both DPIFF's endeavours to commemorate the legacy of the Father of Indian Cinema, as well as the CSR initiatives planned with the philanthropic vision of facilitating progress and inclusivity in India.

Over the years, DPIFF has evolved into the country's most prestigious award ceremony. In a monumental celebration of talent, the gala event in 2023 will felicitate the artists of the film fraternity who have put in their hard work and dedication to excel. DPIFF will be honouring all three prodigious segments - the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry & International Film Fraternity - under the same roof.

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF expressed, "It is with great pleasure, we express our sincerity to Home & Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah for his extended support to "Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023. We've been elated to have his validations over the years for this prestigious ceremony. We pray this is only the beginning of many milestones that would be created globally."

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is on a mission to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. International Film submissions are considered and acknowledged to encompass cinematic excellence. DPIFF believes that cinema & TV series as art forms have the power to bridge cultures and illuminate the universality of the human experience.



The organisation has also been at the helm of the sustainability movement for years now, leading environmental and social campaigns with an arsenal of CSR activities that make real impacts each year. The initiatives in the past have never failed to leave their mark, and have been applauded by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The ceremony continues its efforts to embrace and preserve the sustainable development of society and promote Indian Tourism globally through the means of Cinema.

For 2023, Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival has endeavoured to embark on a journey through the annals of the silver screen, aiming to highlight the theme of Cinematic Tourism. The platform plans to honour the diversity of India with an evening of revelry that will feature cultural splendour from all corners of the nation, while saluting the spectacular talent of the land. The ceremony will be attended by governors, ministers, celebrities and other important dignitaries.

With the letter of regard from Amit Shah, DPIFF is undoubtedly fueled with further enthusiasm to make the event in 2023 the best ceremony to date. The Home Minister concluded the letter with a spirited message, conveying his best wishes to Team DPIFF and his congratulations to the deserving awardees.

