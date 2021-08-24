HomeBazaar Redefines Online Property Search with Tour Via Video Chat & 360-Degree View Features in Covid-19 Crisis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): Considering the challenges of the Covid19 crisis, Homebazaar has introduced Tour Via Video Chat & 360-degree view Features for a simple, effective, and transparent online property finding process. These features have constructively addressed the critical issues faced by homebuyers in the Covid19 crisis. Where the varying nature of the restrictions and safety concerns has disrupted onsite exploration of the properties, these advanced features are helping homebuyers to get detailed property insights safely from their homes.

The Tour Via Video Chat feature has proved to be the most effective tool for finding property online. It has allowed buyers to explore the different properties by connecting directly with real estate experts. In this video call, the real estate experts give the actual inside look at the property and answer all the queries asked by property buyers.

"Tour Via Video Chat has been extremely helpful for property buyers in these challenging times. They can select the property they want to see and schedule a Video Call Tour at their convenience. Moreover, there are no fees charged from them. Therefore, 'Tour Via Video Chat' has become a great alternative to onsite visits. And after shortlisting and finalizing the property, buyers can have an onsite visit and take the final decision." says Shrikant Basare, Founder of HomeBazaar.com.



Locality plays a vital role in the real estate domain and decides the price appreciation of the property over the years. Therefore, buyers prefer to have an outlook of the surrounding areas of the property. Since visiting properties onsite and checking out the surroundings may not be feasible during the pandemic, the 360-degree Street View Feature has become a great tool. Buyers can easily have an overview of the surrounding area by 360-degree street view feature. This intuitive 360-degree representation of the property surrounding has proved helpful for the home buyers in shortlisting the properties.



It is crucial to use a platform that has accurate and updated information on the properties. Information such as project details, floor plans, facilities, amenities, price is critical for making the right decision.

"HomeBazaar.com is a holistic real estate portal that provides all end-to-end services to buyers at zero cost. Besides, buyers get modern features such as Tour Via Video Chat and 360-degree views for a realistic view of the properties," says Sushant Basare, Director of HomeBazaar.com.

Also, the current trend shows that the developers are offering exclusive discounts to the property buyers. But the challenge for the buyers is to find the best discount deals and offers online in one place. Hence they can easily compare and check all the details of their shortlisted properties. "HomeBazaar.com brings discount deals and best deal of the week features so that the property buyers can grab the right deal at the right time." Adds Sushant Basare.

Therefore, even in the challenging times of covid19, buyers can find the best properties online using HomeBazaar's advanced digital features such as Tour Via Video Chat & 360-Degree View.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

