HomeBazaar.com all set to expand with high-tech and strong customer reach

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI/SRV): HomeBazaar.com, the platform known for its end-to-end real estate solutions for efficient buying, selling, and renting properties online, is all set for PAN India expansion capturing a large real estate market share with High-Tech and solid customer reach.

The ongoing expansion will enable the fully advanced digital real estate platform to scale up the customer reach and be a frontline real estate advisor, meeting modern-day property requirements online. With an active presence in the major real estate markets in India and an expanding team size of more than 250 professionals, Homebazaar.com is addressing the prevailing challenges In the Indian real estate market by ensuring simple and trusted property transactions.

Till now, HomeBazaar has served 2,50,000+ buyers with trusted end-to-end real estate services. Also, the platform has tie-ups with the leading developers, offering a comprehensive client base with advanced and proven lead generation techniques.

"We believe that to meet the modern-day property demands, it is essential that we keep evolving, bring in the best technology, and strive for hassle-free property transactions. It is fascinating to see how HomeBazaar.com is scaling through its valuable property services, and all that we believed once is now making a difference," says Shrikant Basare, Founder and Director, Homebazaar.com





Incepted in 2013, HomeBazaar.com became the first dedicated Property Aggregator for Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and was awarded by the leading developers as the best real estate advisors. Known for its unique real estate solutions for efficient buying, selling, and renting properties online, the platform is now scaling up with the high-tech and new setups in the leading Indian real estate markets.

Offering modern tech features in property findings, such as digitised property outlooks, 360-degree views, Tour Via Video Chat, and real-time updated discounted deals, Homebazaar.com ensures a simple, effective, and transparent online property-finding process.

"We want to extend our reach in most leading real estate hubs in India. We will keep focusing on optimising our processes and ensure informed real estate decisions for buyers. Our holistic digital platform, skilled professionals, and passion for the industry enable us to set new benchmarks" Says Sushant Basare director of sales at Homebazaar.com

With end-to-end real estate services based on accurate market insights, Homebazaar.com has helped buyers make informed real estate decisions and simplified the buying journey. The platform has emerged as a one-stop destination for buying, selling, and renting properties.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

