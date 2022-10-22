homeClass announces scholarships for meritorious kids this festival

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI/SRV): homeClass has made this 2022 festival better for all Indian school children! Scholarships are offered to meritorious kids who are eager to learn and get championship training to excel in competitive exams at the school level.

Tutoring for competitive exams for school-going kids has taken momentum amongst parents globally. There are various competitive exams worldwide like international olympiads, NAPLAN test, CoGat, etc. and children are participating in big numbers. However, they were lacking structured guidance from an academy that could prepare them with strong content, structured syllabus, expert faculty, and global outreach. "homeClass bridges the gap", says Ashwini Kapila, ex-Barclays MD who has been involved since the inception of homeClass in 2020. "The competitive learning in kids comes easier than the grown-ups. It gives them much-needed recognition and confidence to get ready for the future."

homeClass offers scholarships to meritorious kids via a merit test, enabling smooth learning for deserving students. "We have offered scholarships to brilliant kids who deserve opportunities but were restricted by means. It is a part of our CSR and gives us immense pleasure to reach out to many such deserving ones." says homeClass mentor Rajnish Prasad, an IIT-IIM alumni and IT professional from Bangalore.

Children from a young age are now preparing themselves for a competition which they will anyways have to be exposed to, after attaining a certain age. Preparing early makes it easy on them without having sudden pressure and that's exactly what homeClass is helping kids with. Not only metro kids, but students from tier 2 and 3 are showing keenness to join the bandwagon. The scholarship has added advantage for the seeking parents who could not opt for it earlier.

homeClass is a tech-based education platform where children start learning various academics and extra-academic subjects as per their interests. The learning is online, hence the reach is global. Children not only from all over India but from Europe, America, Australia, Gulf, Singapore, and many more countries.



Every parent wants the best for their children and makes arrangements for the best schooling, health, environment, and physical activities. To make them champions in any field that they want to be in the future, an analytical brain, sharpness in mind, and knowledge about basic math, science and English give them a competitive advantage.

"Both my kids are learning at homeClass for the competition studies. They have improved and become disciplined in their daily study routine. They are more confident in the school classroom." says Sameer Mahajan, a parent working as a senior manager at VISA in Bangalore, "With very little time in hand and a hectic work schedule, I am glad that I found homeClass."

homeClass has already made a good reputation of making champions via their speed training, upping the accuracy level in kids of 6-14-year-olds via a round-the-year programme, because 'only practice makes it perfect'. "My child performs better in schools too due to the advanced learning they receive at homeClass" says Arunesh, father of Priyanshi, a fifth grader.

homeClass has been awarded the "Best Digital Coaching for School Competitive Exams" by the hands of Dr. Indrajit Bhattacharya, Director- National Accreditation Board for Education & Training(NABET)- Quality Council of India, on 28th May at New Delhi, achieving a milestone in their journey. The award was presented during The Indian Education and EdTech Awards Conference.

Aspiring students can take homeClass merit tests here at https://homeclass.in/scholarship

India contact +91 6366 460 340

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

