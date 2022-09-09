Homely Yours to fast track Golden Visa process for aspirants in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Homely Yours, India's leading proptech startup has announced a dedicated service for the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Golden Visa category starting from September 2022.

Owing to the overwhelming demand for Golden Visa by Indians, Homely Yours has set up a hotline number specifically for those that have enquiries pertaining to golden visa.

Golden Visa is granted to investors, exceptional talents, outstanding students and graduates and many more under various categories. Investing in property has been a most preferred modality for availing golden visa as properties in Dubai are expected to yield high along with an easy grant of Golden Visa.

In addition to this, the recent move to reduce the minimum investment required in real estate to AED 2 million has made it more affordable to Indians who want to take the real estate route for Golden Visa.

The surge in the number of Indians interested in investing in properties in Dubai, has given rise to the need for an end to end support in finding a property that suits the budget but also offers a better ROI for investors. Homely Yours, plans to address this by engaging Indian investors with an end to end support for not only finding investment worthy properties but also assists them in getting proper financial support too.



With its overseas office at Dubai, Homely Yours will be offering Golden Visa aspirants with all necessary assistance for cross border real estate investment and financial assistance. The startup also offers premium assistance for UHNIs, actors and athletes who aspire to get a Golden Visa in UAE.

Alok Priyadarshi, Founder of Homely Yours said, "Dubai has positioned itself as a global hotspot and is a dream home for many. Indians have always been among top investors in Dubai owing to its safety, political stability, world-class infrastructure and growing economy. The recent amendments to the Golden Visa rules now offer simplified requirements and many additional benefits and this opportunity is not just limited to affluent classes anymore. People from different socioeconomic levels too are seen being a part of the coveted honorary."

Explaining further on the current surge in Indians taking real estate route for Golden visa Alok said, "High ROI that Dubai's real estate market is expected to offer to the property owners is an icing on the cake. Indians not only get an easy way to avail Golden Visa in UAE but also will be able to reap a big deal out of their investments. Hence the real estate route offers a double win opportunity for Indians who are aspiring to take Golden Visa."

Hotline details

Phone: +971 56 611 9241, +971 52 913 4841

Email: dubai@homelyyours.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

