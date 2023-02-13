HomeTown onboards iconic designer Pinakin Patel as Creative Director

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): HomeTown, among the country's most loved home improvement brands, today announced the appointment of iconic designer Pinakin Patel as a Creative Director.

Pinakin will build, lead and mentor a team of interior designers, furniture designers and architects who will be involved in creating exclusive lines of furniture and interior decor for HomeTown customers. The team will also offer customized interior design services for HomeTown customers through the chain's HomeTown Design & Build platform which offers, end-to-end solutions for everything related to your home - interior design, room planning, project execution, furniture, modular solutions, and home decor.

A pioneer in design, Pinakin Patel launched 'Etcetera' - India's first lifestyle and home decor store in 1984. Over the past four decades Pinakin has created iconic villas, vacation homes, residential interiors, and bespoke furniture for India's leading industrialists, celebrities, and aesthetes. Considered a legend in his field, Pinakin's most noted projects includes the Dashrath Patel Museum in Alibag, that houses his guru Padma Bhushan Dashrath Patel's Art and Design legacies and the neighbouring iconic villa, Pinakin Prive.



Speaking of this partnership, Pinakin Patel said, "Through HomeTown, I am excited to democratise my rich experiences to a wider audience base. This visionary move was much needed by a multi-billion dollar industry and an equally large consumer base. India cannot remain a supplier of cheap merchandise for the world. The time has come to showcase the versatility of the Indian aesthetic, our artisanal sustainable manufacturing practises and our shrewd market sense. A national as well as global audience has been long awaiting this moment."

Through this partnership, Pinakin and HomeTown will develop four distinct lines of furniture. The Modern Chic Collection and the Perennial Classic collection will feature everyday bestsellers. The Rooted Cosmopolitan will incorporate India Modern aesthetics, while the Art Deco collection will feature geometric detailing and shapes, exotic woods, jewel-tone colors, lacquer, and mirrored finishes.

Mahesh Shah, MD, Praxis Home Solutions added, "We are privileged to onboard Pinakin Patel as the Creative Director of HomeTown to lead the transformation into a design-led, complete interior solutions provider offering customers the entire bouquet of products and services - from loose furniture and furnishings, customized wardrobes and kitchens to interior decor and project execution. With this partnership our customers will have access to designs and aesthetics that was so far limited only to a very few in the country."

HomeTown, launched in 2007, is among the most trusted brands in the home improvement space, operating 34 stores across 24 cities in India and a popular ecommerce site and mobile app. HomeTown products are also available across leading online marketplaces. The retail chain is owned and operated by Praxis Home Solutions Private Limited.

