Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India brings its new OOH campaign Floating Showroom in the Backwaters of Kerala

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Going beyond geographical barriers to reach out to customers ahead of Onam, Kerala's most celebrated festival, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India launched a first-of-its-kind outdoor campaign 'Floating Showroom in the Backwaters of Kerala'.

Taking the market closer to its customers with this new initiative, Honda aims to take the legendary Activa to far-away regions of Kerala for showcasing the ease of access & durability that the scooter provides to its millions of loyal customers in India.

Conceptualized by Tribes Communication, the new campaign pays homage to Kerala's iconic character while resonating with the city's iconic transportation channels via the backwaters.



Beginning its seven-day voyage ahead of Onam festival, from Arookutty, Honda's Floating Boat showroom covered over 15 locations before anchoring at scenic shores of Alleppey to celebrate the culture and spirit of the state. Noteworthy, the brand campaign registered a record-breaking growth of 41% in online queries and 24 per cent in retail stores with a combined increase by 33% in branded related inquiries.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "We wanted to create an experience for our local audience and narrate a story that would be relatable to them. Through the floating showroom activation, we are delighted that our connection with our consumers has grown stronger. The result achieved so far is a testimony of Honda's strong customer connect and we are optimistic that this will contribute to building better and prolonged relations with our audience."

Besides offering attractive schemes & affordable finance options, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India brand displayed attractive offers and schemes on the two-wheelers for the locals. With this campaign, HMSI became the first brand to introduce such an unconventional advertising concept in India.

According to Gour Gupta, Managing Director, Tribes Communication, "A brand storytelling has to be creative, compelling and engaging. Through the floating showroom activation, we wanted to create an unprecedented experience for the audience. We are glad to have generated a huge impact on the queries from the customers and are optimistic that the momentum will sustain."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

