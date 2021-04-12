Honeywell wins Golden Peacock Award for CSR work

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HAIL) has been named winner of the Golden Peacock Award category for corporate social responsibility (CSR) 2020.

The leading provider of automation and software solution got the award in engineering category, it said in a statement released on Monday.

The award recognises company's CSR work which touches lives of 2 million people across 46 districts in India.



"This award reaffirms our commitment to improving the world we live in by creating outstanding CSR programmes that make a sustainable impact on communities that HAIL serves," said Managing Director Ashish Gaikwad.

"As a technology company, we will continue to focus our CSR efforts on promoting STEM education, supporting tech incubation in deep science, and providing safe water access to water stressed communities," he added.

HAIL is a 350 million dollar company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). (ANI)

