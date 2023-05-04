Honeyy Group organised a blood donation camp at their corporate office in Visakhapatnam

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/ATK): The event was a huge success, with nearly 209 units of blood donated by employees and members of the community in collaboration with the Rotary Blood Bank Visakha Valley.

The company's Chairman & Managing Director expressed his appreciation for the participation and the spirit of giving demonstrated by the employees and the community. He emphasised the importance of such initiatives and how they can help save lives in times of need. The camp saw a steady flow of donors throughout the day, with many employees, their families and friends coming forward to contribute to the cause.



The Rotary Blood Bank & Rotary Club Visakha Valley provided full support for the event, including expert staff, equipment, and logistics. They expressed their gratitude to Honeyy Group and their employees for the support and enthusiasm demonstrated in organising such an event.

The blood donation camp was a testament to the commitment of Honeyy Group and its employees to giving back to society and making a positive impact on the community. The event was a huge success, and the company hopes to continue such initiatives in the future, in collaboration with the Rotary Blood Bank, Rotary Club Visakha Valley and other organisations dedicated to the cause.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

