Hoppup launches Sonic, debuts in Wireless Headphones in India

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/PNN): The launch of Hoppup Sonic adds huge value to the On-Ear Headphone category in India.

The comfortable earphones are foldable and adjustable for all head sizes to create an immersive experience to play its HD sound quality.

The integrated buttons on the headphones allow the user to control the sound input mode, manage calls, play-pause the music, and adjust the volume without dragging the smartphone out.

Hoppup Sonic is available online at affordable pricing, empowering users to enjoy the engaging stereo sound with no burden on their wallets.

Hoppup Sonic Specifications and Features

Hoppup Sonic is available in three color variants - Black, Red, and Blue. Powered with Bluetooth 5.0, Hoppup Sonic connects to Bluetooth-enabled devices seamlessly. The user can play music and attend calls without any lag. Hoppup Sonic has a thumping bass with HD sound quality, making the best combo for listening to music. Hoppup Sonic is loaded with three playing modes - SD Card, Wireless, and Aux. The C-type charging port in these on-ear headphones will restore the battery to the maximum fast.

HOPPUP SONIC Design and Availability



Hoppup Sonic Headphones are designed to be lightweight and comfortable on the user's ears. 20 hours of playtime without any fatigue or pressure make HoppupSonic the best product in the <1000Rs/- Pricing range.

The foldable and robust build makes it easier to carry them, and the adjustable design allows a free-size fit for all. The buttons are designed to be tactile for feather-touch press-play; come with control buttons - mode, volume, and power.

The Hoppup Sonic is available for purchase online on the website - https://myhoppup.com and through our online distribution partner Flipkart.com. You can also purchase the best quality earbuds, earphones, neckbands, and monopods from Hoppup online.

Price- Rs 799

Website- www.myhoppup.com

Hoppup, a homegrown brand started its journey in 2020. One of the leading brands in the TWS segment in India, Hoppup aims to become a global lifestyle brand by using its Technical Expertise & Technological Advancement in the field of Audio Output Devices. Our team of experts is Constantly Building Audio Tech that is gaining popularity amongst the Millenials, majorly for their high bass products like Headphones, Neckband & Wireless Stereo Buds with Premium Quality at affordable prices.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

