HORIBA INDIA conducts a panel discussion on 'Bharat: 21st century, for a Smarter, Greener and a Healthier Tomorrow' during HORIBA CONNECT-2022

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): HORIBA, Ltd, a 70-year multi-national organization, dealing in the markets of Automotive, Process and Environmental instruments, Medical Diagnostics, Semiconductors, and Scientific instruments, with its headquarters in Kyoto, Japan and 16 years of direct incorporation in India since 2006 organized 'HORIBA CONNECT' on 31st October 2022 at Hotel JW Marriott, Aerocity, New Delhi.

This networking soiree included a panel discussion on 'Bharat: 21st century, for a Smarter, Greener and a Healthier Tomorrow' by top industry leaders from diversified areas of - Academia, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Environment and Mobility. The colloquy shared their perspectives on the growth vision of the Indian economy in context to the upcoming megatrends of Materials & Semiconductors, Bio & Healthcare and Energy & Environment, which are also the key market-focused areas of The HORIBA Group.

C V Raman, Chief Technical Officer Engineering, Maruti Suzuki, Prof. Siva Umapathy, Director, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Bhopal and Professor, Instrumentation and Applied Physics Department and Inorganic and Physical Chemistry Department, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Satoshi Nakai, Managing Director, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Group, Dheeraj Jain, Founder and Managing Director, Redcliffe Labs, Mr. Sagar Sharma, Chief of Staff, India Semiconductor Mission and Co-founder of NGO - VigyaanShaala, Dr. RK Malhotra, President, Hydrogen Association of India and Adjunct Professor, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and Mr. Juichi Saito, Executive Vice Chairman and Group COO, HORIBA, Ltd., were the panelists of this visionary discussion.

Juichi Saito announced the opening of the upcoming Semiconductor manufacturing facility in early 2023 at the existing HORIBA India Technical Center, Chakan, Pune for the Mass flow controllers (MFCs). These made-in-India MFCs having their applications in the diamond industry, biopharma, solar batteries, fuel cell, etc shall be exported as well in the years to come.

The topics pertinent to both India as well as global nations like - Green Hydrogen, Net-Zero, Banking Infrastructure and Investments, Roadmap for India becoming a semiconductor hub and Artificial Intelligence for the healthcare industry were among a few subject matters discussed.

Close to 100+ professionals from renowned organizations and industry sectors like Automotive OEMs and engineering industries, consulting companies, Japanese bankers, government research and development organizations and policy-making bodies attended this event.

HORIBA India, being a driving force for sustainable development and environmental conservation, has planted ~ 500 fruit-bearing trees (5 trees per guest) in the districts of Haryana with the support of an NGO. This serves the dual objective of supporting the farmers as well as protecting mother earth.

KAMPAI, a Japanese tradition of raising toast was celebrated with all the panelists and esteemed guests before the group enjoyed Indian classical dance and a blend of flute and table rendition.

HORIBA India, a subsidiary of The HORIBA Group, headquartered in Kyoto, Japan is a world leader in analytical testing and research equipment, operating across the globe since its inception in 1953.



Headquartered in New Delhi, HORIBA India started its direct operations in the country in 2006, and since then, has evolved to a company of 500+ employees with offices PAN India, factories in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Pune, and Nagpur in Maharashtra.

HORIBA India business which is evolving in the markets of automotive, process and environmental instruments, medical diagnostics, semiconductors, and scientific instruments has served renowned companies like Dr Lal Path Labs, SRL Diagnostics, Metropolis, Pathkind, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Sterlite Technologies, JSW Steel and IITs across India to name a few, as our key patrons ensuring the best-in-class industry-standard products and high service quality.

The credit of HORIBA India's growth goes to its dynamic and engaged employees, who are inspired by HORIBA's culture of "JOY and FUN" to always outperform their duties.

HORIBA India is desirous of continuing social development by providing state-of-the-art technological products for scientific advancement; especially for protecting health, safety, and the environment with the HORIBA vision of 'Explore the Future'.

