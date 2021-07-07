HORIZON and HORIZON PRO Projectors out for pre-booking in India: Details revealed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Multiple award-winning company XGIMI now brings a futuristic and cutting edge projector series to push the home entertainment envelope beyond imagination.

XGIMI India is offering two innovative and versatile products, under the HORIZON Series called the HORIZON and HORIZON PRO. The pre-orders have started and the products will be shipped by early August or mid August 2021.

Both the products are now available to pre-book on the XGIMI India website with special price offers for early birds. All details below.

HORIZON

The HORIZON is a power-packed, intuitive and yet easy to use, true FHD home projector with premium features. It takes all the work out of finding the perfect FHD picture. Its immersive industry-leading picture quality, intelligent imaging features, and Hi-Fi sound from Harman Kardon, instantly transport you to a movie theatre.

HORIZON's stand out features

HORIZON combines the most powerful imaging features from XGIMI and makes them even more adaptable with a built-in AI optical sensor. With low latency, stunning contrast, and integrated optics, HORIZON blends quality and consistency seamlessly.

HORIZON Specifications

It gives a 1920x1080 (Full HD) resolution. The Image Size from 30 to 300 inches. Its in-built sound system are two 8W 45mm harman/kardon Speakers Dolby. It weighs 2.9 kg. The Lamp Life is 25,000 Hours. It comes with an Android TV 10.0 with Built-in Google Assistant. The Display is 2200 ANSI Lumens. It comes with an Intelligent Screen Adaptation of 40° Auto Keystone Correction

Pricing - Priced at Rs. 1,25,000, Horizon will be available for limited offer early pre-bookings between 5th to 25th July, bringing down the cost to Rs. 1,20,000 (inclusive of 28% GST).

HORIZON PRO

The HORIZON Pro is multi-faceted, intuitive, powerful and yet easy to use true 4K home projector from XGIMI. With effortless ease, it finds the perfect 4K picture and brings the big screen experience right into your living room in seconds. Get immersed in the high-octane cinematic excitement with industry-leading picture quality, intelligent imaging features, and Hi-Fi sound from Harman Kardon.



HORIZON PRO's Stand out features

HORIZON Pro brings you the highest 4K image quality available in a projector of this size, up to a gigantic screen size of 300". With resolution up to 3840x2160p, you can take game night to the next level, or have an ultra HD date with your favourite movie. No more sweat over having to choose portability over screen size or picture quality; HORIZON Pro has all the bases covered.

HORIZON PRO Specifications

It gives a resolution of 3840 x 2160 (4K). The image size of the screen can go from 30-300 inches. The inbuilt sound system is a Dual 8W Harman/Kardon Speakers, DTS-HD & DTS Studio Sound Dolby. It weighs 2.9 kg. The Lamp Life is for 25,000 Hours. It comes with Android TV 10.0 OS. The display is 2200 ANSI Lumens. It comes with Intelligent Screen Adaptation with +-40 Degrees Auto Keystone Correction (Horizontal & Vertical)

Pricing - Priced at Rs. 1,87,500, Horizon Pro will be available for limited offer early pre-bookings between 5th to 25th July, bringing down the cost to only Rs. 1,77,500 (inclusive of 28% GST).

Shared Features of Horizon and Horizon PRO

Key-Stone Correction: XGIMI's industry-leading automatic keystone correction technology aligns HORIZON's 4K picture vertically and horizontally to custom fit your walls or screen to a perfect aspect ratio. Use the manual keystone to further customize your screen for up to 45 degrees lateral projection.

Auto Focus: Cutting-edge autofocus keeps your image vivid and clear, all the way to the maximum screen size of 300"

MEMC: Delivers a super low latency with the least amount of image blur using MEMC frame interpolation technology. XGIMI's proprietary 60Hz motion compensation technology uses a specialized algorithm to prevent image flutter and tailing when projecting dynamic images. Be it sports, movies, or your favourite games, the images will stay sharp and clear, even in the heat of action.

