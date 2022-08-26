Horizon Developers launch Pune's First HOMEtel in the heart of Pune City - NEON

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leaders in Pune's real estate realm, Horizon Developers, have launched a new housing concept in Viman Nagar.

The project, titled NEON is Pune's first HOMEtel, based on the global concept of community-living.

Community-living is a community living concept where like-minded people live and work together. Community-living spaces are well-designed, fully furnished, with services and utilities covered centrally.

The concept caters to various living styles and tastes and is apt for the millennial, professional, frequent traveller, and investor alike. The value propositions of community-living are access to the community and ease of living.

This concept was validated and appreciated when NEON was felicitated in the 'Best Innovative Project' category at the Times Realty Icons 2022.

HOMEtel is a portmanteau of the words, 'home' and 'hotel'. To this end, NEON provides residents with a plethora of hotel-inspired amenities that set it apart from other real estate projects in the city of Pune.

In-home amenities include a modular kitchenette in every home, a bathroom with designer fittings and a furnished open plan concept.

Hotel-inspired amenities include an Infinity Pool, Rooftop Deck, Resident Lounge, Business Centre, Laundromat, Salon, Smart Parcel Lockers, Wi-Fi, Digital Locks and Professional Facility Management services. Adding to the idea of community and self-sufficient homes, Horizon Developers has coined the term, #NEONVERSE to describe the experiences and amenities homeowners can buy into.



At the centre of the 25,000 sq. ft. NEONVERSE are the dwellings themselves. Located in a 9-storey tower, NEON's studio residences range from 337 sq. ft. to 818 sq. ft. carpet area. The floor space allocation and layout mix classic sensibilities with a cosmopolitan touch. Along with superior craftsmanship and a meticulous attention to detail, the residences' 'open plan' living & dining spaces give residents a sense of largeness and space within the confines of a studio apartment.

Adding to the premium feel, are wooden-style plank flooring and large UPVC sliding glass windows that provide unrestricted views of the Pune skyline. Custom designed kitchens with modern cabinetry and quartz countertops inlaid with beautiful tiles in a designer pattern make these homes chic and trendy for those wishing to entertain guests.

And lastly, the bright, clean aesthetic bathrooms with designer sanitary ware and chrome fittings serve to round off the refinement these homes offer. Every facet of a NEON home is designed and built to feel like a home but look like a hotel will all the comfort that comes with it. Homeowners also have the option to customize a home should the need arise.

The location of the project only serves to highlight its premium-ness. NEON is located in the plush neighbourhood of Viman Nagar, right next to the Pune international airport and proposed metro station. NEON's proximity to commercial and employment hubs of Kalyani Nagar, Yerawada, Kharadi, Koregaon and Nagar highway makes it easy to access for urban dwellers. With high-tech IT and business parks, world-class educational institutes, healthcare centres, 5-star business and luxury hotels, large malls and fine-dine restaurants in close proximity, NEON is situated at the confluence of culture, commerce, and connectivity in Pune.

From the real estate investor's perspective NEON is an opportunity that offers the ease of owning a home with a small ticket size. At NEON, everyone from first time owners to seasoned investors can own a home with an upward trending ROI.

Homes at NEON are currently priced under a limited-period launch offer and range from Rs. 45L- Rs. 1.05 Cr.* (T&C Apply). Prospective buyers can call 9070500501 or visit www.neonbyhorizon.com to know more.

With a legacy spanning 25+ years in real estate, 20+ projects, 1M+ sq. ft. and 1000+ happy families, Horizon Developers has been committed to construct spaces that exude superiority and excellence. With a proven track record, Horizon Developers ensure customer delight by constructing spaces that maximise efficiency along with a strong emphasis on aesthetics.

The Group's passion for perfection helps them build expansive spaces with excellent space utility that offer a superlative experience. Their desire to excel and commitment to timely delivery ensures that whenever you invest with Horizon Developers, you invest in superior value and design.

This Story has been provided by NewsVoir.


