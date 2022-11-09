Horn Ok Please, the happiest food festival, is coming back to Delhi this winter from 11th-13th Nov

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/GPRC): The three-day event will feature over 150+ food brands from Delhi NCR's most exciting restaurants offering the largest variety of dishes seen across a festival.

The fiesta will also feature an exciting tropical theme that will give you vacation vibes this winter with sunny days, tropical cocktails, chilled beer and some funky photo ops to pose in front of. Find food outlets such as Mai Bao, Bombay Food Factory, Yangkiez By MomoMami, Karim's, Wood Box Cafe, Brown Sugar, Zoca Cafe, Oishii Wok, Porkish Delight, Louis Burger &Giani's to name a few.

There will also be iconic street food stalls such as Khandani Pakodewala, Aap Ki Khatir, Lucknowi Tunday Kabab & Nathu's Sweets etc.



Besides this, you can look forward to popular live bands with surprise acts and the iconic Jasbir Jassi headlining on Sunday, a Quirk Bazaar flea market with over 75+ handpicked brands, fun activities and live music at Camp Tinder, multiple bars for refreshing drinks & cocktails that include happy hours on beer by Bira 91, and a splash of super fun activities like face painting, tarot card reading, hair braiding, a mentalist and more that'll keep you entertained! Also find stunning tropical-themed photo-ops dotted across the venue to click those aesthetic selfies with family & friends.

Organiser and Co-Founder of Horn OK Please, Digant Sharma said, "At this winter edition, we'll leave no stone unturned to ensure that Horn OK Please is the ultimate celebration of food and drinks with tons of theatrics, live entertainment and hours of indulgence on the side."

So get ready to experience the best weekend of the year and head to Horn OK Please this November for an unforgettable experience with your family and friends! Early bird tickets are available now at Paytm insider, starting from Rs 249 Onwards.

You can book Your Limited Early Bird Tickets Here | https://insider.in/horn-ok-please-the-happiest-food-festival-2022-delhi-edition-11-nov/event

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

