House of Hiranandani receives an impressive response on the maiden launch of its NFTs, Sells all NFTs within few minutes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): House of Hiranandani, India's premium real estate developer, jumped on the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) bandwagon and received an astounding response for its maiden NFT launch. The NFT's titled 'DreamVerse'- under the concept of 'Engineering your dreams' were sold off within minutes after the sale went live. The primary objective of the NFT sale on account of Engineer's Day was to pay tribute to the engineers and architects who have contributed to the unparalleled urban landscapes of the House of Hiranandani.

As part of the campaign, the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will be used to fund the education of needy students at the Bangalore Institute of Technology. A 360-degree communication approach was adopted for the NFT initiative that comprised announcements through social media, NFT influencers, and a strong media presence. The campaign garnered an amazing response on social media with over 15,82,813 Impressions & 14,68,145 reach.

Prashin Jhobalia, Vice President - Marketing Strategy at House of Hiranandani said, "The goal of this initiative is to show our appreciation and gratitude to engineers, and we are pleased that the NFTs were sold out within a few minutes of their release. We want students and future engineers to be self-sufficient and masters of their trade. It is a new attempt to inspire young minds with research-based real estate creations and encourage them to work in ways that benefits the society. The goal is to motivate the country's young engineers to make breakthroughs in their fields."



NFT owners now have access to exclusive design consultations with some of India's top designers who collaborate with House of Hiranandani.

Global NFT sales were USD 3 billion in May 2022, and India is one of the top five most active countries in the NFT segment, with over 1.50 million NFT users in the country. Web3 and Metaverse have enormous potential to address critical real estate issues, and the industry is likely to see massive innovation in using emerging technologies to drive growth in the space.

For more information, please visit: www.houseofhiranandani.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

