Housing.com and PropTiger.com Parent Company REA India ranked 55th among the Best Large Companies to Work for in Asia by Great Place to Work

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading digital real estate company REA India, has been ranked 55th among the 100 Best Large Companies to Work for in Asia by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

Earlier this year, the Gurgaon-headquartered digital real estate firm received the 21st spot among 100 Best Workplaces in India. It was also recognized as India's Top-3 organization in Best Workplaces in RetailTM(E-Commerce).

The latest ranking for REA India, which owns the industry's leading digital real estate portals Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com, recognizes the company's role in building and sustaining a high-trust, high-performance culture, characterized by HR policies that keep overall employee welfare at their forefront.

"We live by a people-first philosophy. Our people are at the heart of every single decision that we take towards building a better organisation. We believe this is the key factor that helps us deliver exceptional value to our consumers and customers. We strive to create a strong and sustainable workplace, positioned to weather any crisis, by building a future-oriented culture that ensures both, business success and employee satisfaction," said Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, REA India (Housing.com, PropTiger.com & Makaan.com).

Widely acknowledged and appreciated for its employee-friendly policies, REA India is credited with launching unique industry-first initiatives, including a hybrid work policy, a sponsored annual health check-up programme for employees and their dependents, and mental healthcare promotion through the employee well-being and assistance program (EWAP), an early cheque-in policy that allows people to get a part of their salary every 15 days.

Rohit Hasteer, Group CHRO, REA India (Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com), said, "At REA India, our aim is to deliver a consistently superior employee experience. We partner with our people to understand how their experience can be improved. This culture of listening and acting timely upon feedback, is something that really resonates with our people, and gives them a sense of belonging and empowerment."

Hasteer further adds that, "Building a more diverse and inclusive workforce, fostering innovation and collaborative teamwork, engaging talent and shaping careers, and up-skilling employees, will continue to be our focus areas. Receiving this award consistently reinforces REA India's belief and strong commitment to its people-first philosophy."

The Great Place to Work Institute identifies the Best Workplaces in AsiaTM by surveying over one million employees in Asia and the Middle-East. The rankings are based on workplace programmes impacting over 4.7 million employees in the region. REA India was featured as a Great Place to Work, Asia, in 2021 as well.

