HOVO Digital wins Digital Mandate for Ryoto Electrix to create a Revolution in India through EV Technology Solutions

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI/SRV): Gurgaon-based private limited automotive company - Ryoto Electrix, has chosen HOVO Digital - a Google Partner, to widen its digital presence.

Being one of the first automobile manufacturing companies in India to bring EV technology, the company aims to build a Net Zero as well as a convenient future for people all across the country.

Alongside their ATOM and NEUTRON, the high-end, pocket-friendly, and reversed-geared scooters, the company has recently launched an E-loader which, similar to the scooters, would be a low-speed vehicle that will give the riders an edge and a fuss-free experience since they would not be required to visit RTO to get a driving license.





"It's a revolutionary and necessary step given the pollution crisis the world is currently dealing with. We feel obliged to play or rather contribute our bit to solving this major problem", Ryoto Electrix remarked. The sustainable approach, according to the company, will give the country and its citizens a secured and uncompromised future. With HOVO Digital - an emerging leader in the digital marketing space, the company hopes to expand its reach and bring its vision come alive in the most impactful manner possible.

On entering in an agreement with Ryoto Electrix, the Delhi-based Digital Marketing Agency has expressed its optimism regarding the project stating, "We have a talented and equally focus-driven team that has successfully assisted national as well as international brands gain the popularity and reputation they truly deserved. With Ryoto Electrix, we are especially interested and excited given we support the beliefs they hold."

