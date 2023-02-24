How are Ethereum, Chiliz, and Dogetti different from each other?

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/ATK): According to CoinMarketCap, there are around 21,910 cryptocurrencies in the world. Since Bitcoin was created in 2009, digital assets have grown exponentially to the point where we see multiple use cases and different blockchain technologies.

Today, you could come across two cryptocurrencies with completely different use cases. The common thread that binds all of these digital coins is blockchain technology.

Ethereum, Chiliz, and Dogetti are three cryptocurrencies that differ from each other when it comes to the subclass of crypto, use case, price, and features. This article will help crypto-speculators to have a basic understanding of how cryptocurrencies can be used for different reasons across multiple industries.

Ethereum's size and scope create multiple use cases for its users

This blue-chip cryptocurrency is second in market capitalization to only Bitcoin. Ethereum's long list of innovations surrounding blockchain has molded it to have multiple use cases that cater to a wide audience.

Ethereum's functionality extends to DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations), Crypto ICOs, Stablecoins, and Defi. Its flagship ERC-20 token is the technical standard for many cryptocurrencies. The ERC-720 token is responsible for most NFTs you come across today.

Ethereum went a step further than Bitcoin did in expanding its platform to host other digital, providing them the crucial infrastructure to even be called a cryptocurrency in the first place.



Chiliz is Out There For All The Sports Lovers And Athletes With Upgraded Technology

Committed to building infrastructure for the sports and entertainment industry, Chiliz is there to establish a presence in web3 to provide thrilling digital experiences to sports fans. The platform was created in 2018 and it has a digital native token called CHZ.

Through a committed team of developers, sports ambassadors, and supporters, Chiliz has accumulated 1.8 million+ wallet addresses and 150+ global sports partners.



In recent developments, Chiliz signed up Minjae Kim as its Global Ambassador.

What sets apart Chiliz from other blockchains is its proof-of-authority model. The Chiliz Chain will soon be upgraded to a layer 2 blockchain which will use proof-of-staked authority.

Dogetti is a Fast-Moving Meme Coin in its Presale Attracting Substantial Investment

You may have heard of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu before but what is Dogetti and how is it different?

The meme coin offers people the chance to become part of a large family. Dogetti wants generational wealth to be created for its users and to make this happen, a 2 per cent token distribution system is in place for community members.

Just like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin are based on popular dog symbols, Dogetti has the masthead of Dog Eloni in most of its designs and website, the symbolic head of the Dogetti family.

Dogetti aims to be completely sustainable with its token allocations of 50 per cent devoted towards its presale; 10 per cent towards marketing; 15 per cent for exchanges; 15 per cent for its future exchange platform; and 10 per cent for developers.

Presale: https://dogetti.io/how-to-buy

Website: https://dogetti.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/Dogetti

Twitter: https://twitter.com/_Dogetti_

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

