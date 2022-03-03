How Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit can help in growing your money.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): COVID-19 has brought so much volatility in the financial market that the one question troubling investors is, "where should I invest?"

A good investment plan helps grow one's hard-earned money during such uncertain times while keeping it safe from market volatility. Experts advise that one should align investments with risk appetite, financial objectives, and expected returns.

A fixed deposit is the most popular investment option accessible since they are unaffected by market fluctuations. Furthermore, it is a safe investment instrument that promises high returns. Fixed deposits are available in India through banks, post offices, and non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs). These financiers have their own set of advantages and characteristics.

When it comes to investing money in a safe investment vehicle like an FD for long-term capital appreciation, Bajaj Finance provides both high FD rates and deposit security.

Let us look at some of the reasons why a Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit is a good investment:

Higher rate of interest:

While investing in a fixed deposit, the current interest rate plays an important role. Bajaj Finance offers one of the highest FD interest rates in India. The table below showcases Bajaj Finance FD's interest earnings for citizens below 60 for different tenors.



For senior citizens, Bajaj offers an additional interest rate of up to 0.25 per cent over and above the base rate of deposits. Take a look at the table below to know how senior citizens stand to earn higher interest over similar tenors.



Flexible payout options



Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers the flexibility of getting interest payouts as per the investor's choice. One can opt for interest payouts as per liquidity requirements. The interest payout can be monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual. The flexible payout feature is especially beneficial for senior citizens who want to use the funds for regular expenses.

Loan against FD

Bajaj Finance allows investors to apply for a collateral-free loan, up to 75 per cent of the FD value against their FDs. The loan can be helpful during unexpected emergencies like medical expenses.

Quick online process

Opening a fixed deposit with Bajaj Finance is stress-free. Investors can enjoy an entirely contactless process through the Bajaj Finance online portal and start a fixed deposit in just 10 minutes. All one needs to do is fill out the online FD form with basic details, verify the OTP received on the mobile number and follow the steps to start the investment journey. New customers must complete their online KYC before selecting the investment amount, tenor, and other details.

Safe investment option

Accredited with the highest credit rating of FAAA from CRISIL and MAAA from ICRA, Bajaj Finance FD is a safe investment option, assuring timely payment and default-free experience.

With all the features mentioned above, a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is a lucrative and safe investment option to consider, especially given the uncertainty of the financial market. So, skip the long queues for lengthy documentation and begin your investment journey today with a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes durable consumer loans, lifestyle finance, digital product finance, personal loans, loan against property, small business loans, home loans, credit cards, two-wheeler and three-wheeler loans, commercial lending, loan against securities and rural finance which includes gold loans and vehicle refinancing loans along with fixed deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

To know more, please visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

