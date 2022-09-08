How Big Eyes Coin will revive the meme coin concept

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/ATK): Meme coins have been around for a while, but their popularity skyrocketed in 2021 when celebrities like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban backed Dogecoin (DOGE), the initial meme coin founded in 2013.

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, meme coins are designed to celebrate a meme, a strange or humorous idea preserved in a photograph, video, or another kind of media. Meme coins, like the memes on which they are based, are designed to spread like wildfire.

Retail investors are lured to meme coins because they sometimes cost only a few cents or even a fraction of a penny. Consequently, you don't need to invest much money, and everyone may participate hoping to rally thousands of percentage points and benefit handsomely.

Memes coins are tokens heavily affected by the community. Because they have no underlying economic or commercial use case, they are typically driven by social media and online emotion. This typically generates a lot of buzzes, but it also carries a bigger financial risk.

Some developing meme tokens want to increase usefulness to strengthen their competitive position and lower investment risks. Even though many global enterprises accept popular meme coins as payment, there is still a significant absence of genuine economic advantages that these cryptocurrencies may provide.

Meme coins have resented this year due to the sustained demand for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, two well-known meme coin names. We've seen the path that the most well-known meme coins have taken: to draw inspiration from Elon Musk's dog, Floki. As a result, there are meme coins dubbed Floki Inu and Shiba Inu on the market. The Shiba Inu is a Japanese breed that also serves as the Dogecoin mascot. Even though there are several meme coins on the cryptocurrency market today, the names of the meme coins I have shared with you are the most popular.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) emerges to preserve and reinvent what a meme currency should be about, bringing turbulence to the meme coin business.

History of Meme Coins

One of the most well-known categories of cryptocurrencies is meme coins, created from well-known internet memes or images. Other prominent categories of cryptocurrencies include Play-to-Earn and Metaverse. Online communities played a big part in creating several of these currencies, making them interesting investments for crypto specialists.

Meme coins function similarly to other cryptocurrencies despite having a unique and humorous origin. Meme coins and other cryptocurrencies are assets, not money, akin to stocks and other investments. These cryptocurrencies run on blockchain technology, a decentralized digital ledger that keeps track of transactions.



Before investing in meme coins or any other type of cryptocurrency, it's critical to understand what you're getting into.

Big Eyes (BIG) - Cute and Cuddly

Big Eyes Coin wants to build a community-driven currency that will channel funds into the ecosystem of decentralized finance. The blockchain network aims to give 5% of its revenue to a charity wallet that will support initiatives aimed at protecting the ocean and marine life to save a crucial part of the global ecology.

By creating a unique mascot and focusing on certain charitable organizations, Big Eyes wants to compete in what they term a "billion-dollar business." The mascot is a big-eyed kitty with Japanese anime influences.

The fact that they picked a kitten as their emblem sharply contrasts the canine-based canon that many meme coins have traditionally utilized as a model. Cats are credited as the creators and developers of the Big Eyes platform, a revolutionary method that creatively draws people while adhering to the traditional anonymity concept centered on crypto.



The fate of the token will also be chosen by the community, and many events are planned to entice people back and revitalize the village. The NFT Sushi Crew, in which owners of Big Eyes-inspired NFTs will be allowed to participate, is one of these initiatives, along with comic books and other media that will expand on the Big Eyes setting and characters.

BIG distinguishes itself with its dynamic tax system, democratic community governance, and tax-free fees. As a result, this concept holds a lot of promise and can both propel meme currencies forward and aid in the bear market's recovery.

Dogecoin (DOGE) - The First Meme Coin



When Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created Dogecoin in 2013, they incorrectly spelled "Dog" because they didn't want their funny cryptocurrency to be taken seriously. Meme coins have been current for a very long time. The definition of a meme coin has now been entirely altered and redefined thanks to Dogecoin, which paved the way for its acceptance in the cryptocurrency market.

Dogecoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency that is decentralized and open-source. Given that it is a digital payment system, its properties may be contrasted with those of Bitcoin. Downloadable desktop wallets for the network are available from the main Dogecoin website.



Despite campaigns and criticism, Dogecoin has remained a popular cryptocurrency because it popularized the concept of meme tokens. Many critics claim that Dogecoin's popularity as a meme token results from the massive influencer marketing support it receives from businesses and individuals worldwide. For instance, industrialist Elon Musk greatly impacted Dogecoin's value and appealed when he formally endorsed the coin in 2021. Even if Dogecoin (DOGE) has celebrity endorsements and age on its side, the token still has several flaws.

How Big Eyes Coin will Revive the Meme Coin Concept

Dogecoin (DOGE) has had difficulty evolving since it is built on a nearly ten-year-old joke and has nothing to provide in the way of functionality. It doesn't have the same functionality as tokens like Ethereum (ETH), and it hasn't done much to adapt to new technologies, such as NFTs, as rivals like Shiba Inu (SHIB) have been able to achieve.

These make Dogecoin (DOGE) susceptible since other tokens have a chance to match or even surpass the token's success. This is where Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to make a change.

Big Eyes (BIG) wants to improve things in this area. Big Eyes (BIG), which uses a cartoon cat as the face of its meme token, has established a clear opposition to Dogecoin (DOGE). After all, dogs and cats are complete opposites. The aim to set themselves apart from Dogecoin (DOGE) does not stop there, though.

Big Eyes (BIG) has developed a community that is self-sustaining by recognizing the drawbacks of Dogecoin (DOGE), keeping afloat via a character that has been completely developed and realized, and a community that the platform seeks to foster. This will be accomplished by regularly publishing content featuring the Big Eyes (BIG) cat persona and organizing gatherings of Big Eyes (BIG) owners.

Big Eyes (BIG) is differentiating itself from comic books and NFT collections by focusing its meme token on a character and the cuteness money it offers. This is not the sole appeal; the token was also made simple to use and exchange. This will boost economic activity and enable the token's value to rise.



Big Eyes (BIG) will have "No Ruff Stuff," according to their website, with its tokens having no purchasing or selling tax and no fees because of their dynamic tax scheme. The name "ruffdirect "'s a link with dogs only highlights the tokens' differences and development from Dogecoin (DOGE).

This has made Big Eyes (BIG) a highly awaited token, with its debut expected in the next few months. As a result, it should not be overlooked.

Conclusion

A common element among meme coins is that they tend to follow in the footsteps of celebrity sponsorships and the influencer market. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have both achieved enormous success and seen their market prices surge. Big Eyes intends to do the same with its beautiful kitten. With Big Eyes potentially approaching the $50 million threshold, they are also planning a well-thought-out social media marketing campaign to push their project.

However, only in this manner does BIG share similarities with the meme tokens of its time because, as we've seen, it wants to change the world.

