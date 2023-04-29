How BRUSTRO emerged as the biggest disrupter in India's art supply market?

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI/NewsReach): Brustro, a leading provider of art supplies, has announced the launch of its new website to provide customers with a seamless and user-friendly shopping experience at an affordable price. Brustro's product line includes various types of art supplies, including artist-grade paints, sketchbooks, papers, canvases, easels, brushes, pens, markers, pencils, charcoal, and more. This groundbreaking move empowers customers to pursue the full spectrum of the brand's product line replete with mind-blowing offers and discounts.

The website features an extensive product portfolio, including exclusive combos and first access to any new product launched. With a strong reputation for delivering quality and innovation, the website launch is yet another demonstration of the company's steadfast dedication to excellence.

Brustro is owned by Creative Hands Art Materials Pvt. Ltd, a company based in India that came into existence in 2009. With more than 165k followers on Instagram, the brand is executing an average of 1500 orders per day across online marketplaces, with a team size of approximately 50 people. The company has also penetrated the offline market, with products available in 500+ retail stores across India, including Crossword, Starmark, and Reliance.

The brand uses advanced technology and materials to create products that are premium, cruelty-free, and able to deliver excellent results. The brand has a strong presence both online and offline, and its shipment and fulfillment facility can cater to the needs of users and sales partners across India.



Pankaj Maskara and Shilpa Maskara, the founders of Brustro, are widely recognized in the industry as a power couple, credited with spearheading an innovative transformation in the art supply category in India. Although a chartered accountant by profession, Pankaj was determined to become an entrepreneur from a very early age. Shilpa, who completed her degree in commercial art, joined Pankaj at work, bringing her deep knowledge of art supplies and new product development. Together, they complement each other's strengths and have made the brand "Brustro" their dream project.

In an interview, Pankaj quoted, "I started as an importer for many well-known global art supplies brands, and through that experience, I realized that there was a gap in the market for an affordable brand that could provide quality products at a reasonable price. The options were either cheap, low-quality local supplies or expensive imported products. This is where the idea for Brustro was born. At Brustro, we work closely with artists to understand their needs and develop products that meet their specific requirements. We are passionate about providing Indian artists and hobbyists with a range of new art supplies that are tailored to their needs and applications."

"Our mission at Brustro has always been to provide affordable, high-quality art supplies to the community. And we're proud to say that this mission is still at the forefront of everything we do. As part of our commitment to listening to our customers and understanding their needs, we've launched an interactive campaign called 'We're Listening'. This campaign encourages the art community to share their ideas and suggestions on what they would like to see in their favorite art supply brand. Our ultimate goal is to make Brustro the go-to brand for all artists, students, and hobbyists who value quality, affordability, and innovation." said Shilpa.

The launch of Brustro's website is a disruptive move that promises to revolutionize the art material market in India. The brand's commitment to quality, innovation, and affordability is commendable, and the founders' passion for their project is inspiring. The launch of the website will make it easier for users to access the brand's products and offers, and the interactive campaign shows that the brand is listening to its customers' needs. Brustro's journey is a testament to the fact that with hard work, passion, and innovation, anything is possible. For more information, visit www.brustro.in.

