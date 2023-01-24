How CynoHub is changing the skill development landscape in India

New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI/PNN): India is the world leader when it comes to producing engineers, around 15 million engineers graduate every year from thousands of institutions around the country. We as a nation produce more engineers than America and China put together.

Although one could say that these numbers are nothing but hubris because if you look deep enough you will notice some really concerning statistics, out of the millions of engineering students that India churns out every year only 20 per cent are employable. How is the system failing the other 80 per cent? Is it their own inefficiency or are there other underlying problems?

There are a lot of underlying problems with engineering institutions and the quality of engineers who graduate from these institutions every year. Various governments think tanks and institutions have been working on finding a solution to this problem for decades but to no avail. Various reactionary measures were taken whenever the numbers became too concerning like curbing the new licenses issued for engineering colleges, and setting limitations on the number of admissions but do these measures actually help?

Before one starts discussing the solutions one has to understand what the problem is , the underlying problem is not with the students but with the professors employed to teach them. There is a massive shortage of well-qualified, experienced faculty who are passionate about teaching across the vast majority of colleges in India, this is the problem that CynoHub has been successfully solving at a rapid pace and the numbers speak for themselves.

CynoHub has been offering syllabus-oriented academic content to more than 2 lakh students across India consistently for close to a decade now. Students swear by their concise and conceptual lecture videos in which top-class faculty from all across India teaches complex Engineering concepts using simple and practical teaching methodologies that they say is a " Blessing in disguise" and " Not just a substitute for classroom teaching but exponentially better".

Founders, Dheeraj Allamaneni & Vamshi Krishna have understood what it means to teach engineering and have come up with unique practical learning methodologies that help students not only learn the concepts but also implement them in their day-to-day lives. This change is causing ripples across the student education span where day-to-day concepts are solidified in their memory resulting in more capable and industry-ready engineers who are ready to get placed in the industry.



"Being one of the very few companies focusing on the root cause of Indian Engineering Education, CynoHub is going the be that Unicorn that causes a drastic shift for over 15 Million Engineering students resulting a very different and skilled India in the next 5 Years."

They seem to have cracked the code that the biggest players in the Ed-tech world have been racking their brain to solve. Having already established themself as a behemoth in the Engineering ed-tech world now they are trying to solve issues faced by students beyond graduation by offering them a variety of skill development courses like Full Stack Development, Robotics, GRE/IELTS and many more ,which help students build up their skill set and make them market ready.

It is notable that in a such short time, CynoHub has managed to make a name for itself in the skill development industry with 1000's of students flocking towards their Full Stack Development program which is changing the landscape by empowering non IT & non - tech background students helping them learn industry skills and assisting them land a job across the globe with Fortune 500 firms and unicorns. These skilled developers are now earning over 7 Lakhs per annum and more, these kinds of salaries are not uncommon in the tech industry and research indicates these packages could only go up in the future.

With a wide variety of impactful cohorts they seem to be one of the few ed-tech startups that are not only immune to the slump in the industry but are also surfing against the tide and showing massive growth month on month, those who have observed their progress closely would dare say that CynoHub would be the latest entrants to the list of unicorns in the Indian Ed-tech space.

One would say that things often go in the right direction for organizations that strive for solving problems and make that their mission statement rather than chasing unrealistic valuations and capital injections.

