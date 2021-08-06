How Kolkata Startup 'Boitoi' by Roni Mondal & Tirtharaj Bhattacharjee has brought a revolution in online book selling

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI/SRV Media): In the current era where people are too busy to physically shop, ordering books online has become their preference, as it can be done in the comfort of their own homes.

It was halfway through the 2nd Sem of Engineering that the whole idea came into the mind of young Roni Mondal. With the inputs of his college mates Tirtharaj Bhattacharjee and Ajit Thakur, the team got stronger to execute Roni's dream project. Together, they formed BOITOI INDIA LLP in 2019.

The idea of digitalization of bookselling was a unique approach that proved to be profitable with time. The idea was propagated by making an online platform, www.boitoi.in. Day by day, the growth of the website enhanced the fame of Boitoi with the help of college friends. The team was soon accompanied by other mates - Rittika and Kunal - as Business Associates.

In the initial stages, running an online bookselling business was not easy at all for the CEO of Boitoi, Roni Mondal. The budding company then flourished with the introduction of new segments like art & crafts and customized T-Shirts.

The idea behind creating Boitoi was to enhance the integrity of bookselling in the market with the coordination of every bookseller. However, the start-up of this young business person from Kolkata gave a profound opportunity to booksellers PAN India, who did not have the technological adaptivity to improve their business. Hence, the company started to collaborate with sellers across India by facilitating their sales online through Boitoi.

With the Covid-19 pandemic closing down shops all over the country, Boitoi helped college street booksellers to sell their books online in a journey that was nothing less than magical according to them. Boitoi even changed its pattern of business eloquently by providing loans to sellers for their business development.

The mission of Boitoi was to enhance the business and income of booksellers, who did not have the opportunity to come under the light of digitalization. According to Roni Mondal, their motto has been to empower and support the local sellers to boost their business with the help of their online platform. Currently, Boitoi works with 1000+ sellers, self-publishers, and renowned publication houses.

Additionally, Roni Mondal and Tirtharaj Bhattacharjee accelerated their growth by making Boitoi products accessible in every international airport, shopping mall, and book store. They stated that it was the feedback of customers that constantly influenced and encouraged their innovative instincts to come up with authentic solutions and quality products.





Boitoi developed its reputation and brand value all over India by optimizing the Boitoi service and by keeping customer satisfaction in mind. Collaboration, coordination, and development of innovative techniques for marketing, further enriched Boitoi to a great level. At present, their dream is to globalize the business. They are already in the process of it with the receival of international orders, which has been generating the determination to activate the cynosure of success.

Reading books is a pleasure that stimulates the mental well-being of an individual. It also relieves stress and tension by taking the person to a different world altogether. In the current generation, people are devoting themselves to electronic gadgets which are causing various health issues.

With the help of Boitoi, Roni Mondal and his team are aiming to enrich the mind with the freshness of their vast collection of books, while balancing both technology and the positivity of reading.

"Live as an example to always lighten our mind. Boitoi is setting multiple examples for all small-scale sellers to earn more and sell products nationally as well as globally. We are currently developing some bigger plans to 'Boom' soon." - COO of Boitoi, Tirtharaj added.

