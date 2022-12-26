How Moms are Approaching 2023 - Mylo's Survey This Year End

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mylo, a leading one-stop solution for expecting and new mothers, today announced the results of a year-end survey with members of their community. The survey seeks to understand new mothers' expectations from the new year, their career ambitions, aspirations of finding balance between family and work commitments, and interpersonal relationships.

Mylo surveyed 2000 moms pan-India, of which 58 per cent are younger than 30 years of age with 79 per cent having only 1 child.

Mothers inclined to stay in the workforce but lack of WFH options a concern

Although mass vaccinations have made full time office work a viable option for Indian companies, it may no longer be possible to revert to the workplace norms of the pre-pandemic era. The majority (86 per cent) of Indian mothers reported that they will begin or resume working in 2023; however, around half (47 per cent) of them have stated that they shall return to work only if offered flexible work timings or a work from home option.

Out of the women who do not plan to work in 2023, 60 per cent said they will forgo working as they wish to spend more time with their child, while 20 per cent said they do not want to undergo the stress of balancing child rearing, household tasks and work commitments all at once.

Balancing a career with motherhood is leading to motherhood burnout

Despite the increase in women entering the Indian workforce over the years, juggling the act of motherhood with work commitments was reported as the biggest factor contributing to burnout by 32 per cent of Indian moms. Lack of sleep (19 per cent) and not getting a break (12 per cent) were also cited as pressures associated with being a mother.



When asked about current stressors that may be afflicting them, child care (42 per cent) and personal physical health (40 per cent) were seen as pressing issues for Indian mothers, while concerns over budgeting and handling day-to-day expenses also posed an issue for a quarter of the women surveyed.

In 2023, new mothers expect to have more time for themselves

As children advance from the infant to the toddler phase and become more capable, new moms have a bit more time for other activities. Reported by 71 per cent of respondents as something they look forward to in 2023, new Indian moms expect to have more time and energy to do things for themselves. The optimism for the new year was also reflected in the fact that nearly 20 per cent of mothers foresee a promotion or a raise that will put their families in a better financial situation.

For mothers, destressing is more about staying in rather than going out

The Mylo survey found that many new mothers' social interactions primarily revolve around the family, with 76 per cent of respondents stating that they have not gone out with their friends at all within the past month. When new mothers were asked about what they do when they have time for themselves, streaming videos, whether over YouTube or OTT platforms, was cited as the most popular (51 per cent) pastime. The second most popular (37 per cent) leisurely activity was spending time outside with family, while only around 15 per cent of new moms say they talk to their friends.

Shaveta Gupta, Head of Content & Community, Mylo, said, "Women have been juggling multiple tasks, such as managing the home, raising children, and working, with little further help from the community and their employers. The new mothers of India have emerged as much as, if not more educated and involved in the workforce as compared to men. Therefore, our businesses must devise ways to retain and seamlessly reintegrate new mothers when returning to the workplace. Similarly, we must emphasise to families and society as a whole the need to recognise and valorise the work that goes into motherhood."

