How smart energy monitors could save you money on electricity bills

The bill shows consumers total energy usage for the statement period and overall totals for the year. It doesn't pinpoint how and where of energy consumption.

Smart energy monitors offer real-time information of home or office power consumption on a user's mobile app and track usage trends that can help users consume less energy and save on their electricity bill. Studies have found that users save 15 - 20% on their power bills and significantly reduce their carbon footprint.



Some key features to consider when selecting the best home energy monitor are that they provide energy details of the entire home or office, can provide appliance-specific information, have an easy-to-use app, and offer easy installation. Some monitors also provide "solar net metering", a useful feature for places with solar installations

For a detailed account of energy use throughout the home or office, consider a whole-house power monitor, which has sensors that connect to the home's electrical panel or meter. The energy monitor tracks the performance and power consumption of each appliance based on its connection to an individual circuit.

The sensors gather information, and the monitor analyzes the data and transmits insights or notifications to the user's phone. When linked to Wi-Fi, home energy monitors provide details on energy use in kilowatts and cost in rupees in real time.

There are many such devices available that offer such features.

