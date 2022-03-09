How this Security Researcher and Ethical Hacker from Gujarat is shielding several MNC's from Cyber Threats

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 9 (ANI/ATK): The 21st Century is the age of technology which have provided comfort to people but the security of data is the primary concern. Meet an Independent Cyber Security Researcher and Ethical Hacker Kunal Khubchandani from Ahmedabad, India who has secured over 150+ organizations at national and international levels by reporting various security vulnerabilities in their digital assets. The techie has reported Vulnerabilities in Giants like Google, Microsoft, Apple, Ivy League Universities, Government Agencies, etc.

Kunal Khubchandani was a commerce student at DPS Dubai, United Arab Emirates and currently, he is in 2nd year of BCA at GLS University, Ahmedabad. He was around 15 years old when he stepped into the world of cyber security.

"It all started in 2015 when I heard News channels reporting that social media accounts and government websites were being hacked. I eventually uncovered certain groups on Facebook that were involved in illegal hacking Activities such as DDOS and defacing Websites through SQL Injection Vulnerability on Admin Panels and further replacing the site's index page.", says Kunal.

After knowing everything about all those activities, sometime later he found a different group of Cyber Security Experts on Facebook where he meets his friend Muhammad Uwais who is currently working as a Security Analyst at TCS. He was in school and his friend was in college at that time, they started collaborating to search for Vulnerabilities on Bug Bounty Platforms like HackerOne(US-Based) and other Private programs.

During this time, he also came to know about certificates like OSCPwhich is considered to be one of the toughest certificates in the Cyber Security by which you can get good jobs and this was the time when he decided to do further research and study in cyber security.



Along with preparing for higher education, Kunal Khubchandani got his OSCP (Offensive Security Certified Professional) certificate at age of 17 and he is the youngest person in India to hold this certificate. At age of 19, he got the certificate of OSCE (Offensive Security Certified Expert). With the help of these certificates, he is getting offers from various big companies like Big4, Oracle.

His area of interest is Offensive Security and Red Team Operations. Today, he holds prestigious Security Certifications like OSCP, OSCE, CRTE. He is listed on Multiple Hall of Fames and has been rewarded with thousands of dollars in Bounties for his work. Currently Kunal is working for his startup Patient Zero Security which provides various cybersecurity solutions to firms.

The 20-Year-old Hacker, always believes in working and thinking out of the box. He wants to see the youth of the country working for the country's security not only by doing work in defense but also by contributing to the Digital Security of Government. He encourages youth to come forward and explore various careers in this field.

"Cyber Security Industry is growing day by day. The demand for Cyber Security professionals is High and the only key to succeed in this field is to have a focused mindset and self-willingness to do research on constant basis as this field is all about keeping yourself updated.", Says Kunal.

