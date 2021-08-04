How to prepare extensively for MCQ questions for Term 1 Board Exams 2021-22?

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/Oswaal Books): An MCQ-based examination focuses on application and concepts learnt.

Hence the strategy to prepare for an MCQ-based examination needs to be slightly different.

Right from phrases and concepts which can be part of potential questions to significant occurrences, applications, MCQ-based questions are a robust test of learning.

MCQ questions can be reconfigured to test student's conceptual understanding, application building, and analytical skills. Because the number of MCQ questions can be large, and the weightage is relatively low, students need to be familiar and thorough with the intricate details of the entire syllabus to get high scores.

Another challenge with MCQ questions is the presence of distractors - which are plausible but incorrect options inserted to create ambiguity in the minds of students. Hence students need a robust exam preparation strategy for MCQ that takes care of all the above challenges.

Students should commence their MCQ preparation keeping the following pointers in mind:

1. Start timely preparation

MCQ-based examinations focus on depth and rigor. The little details are very important, and retention can be a challenge. You need to create an exam preparation strategy, begin early and retain as many details as possible, building your short-term memory. If you study every day and allow time for revision, you will be able to build retention-focused long-term memory.



2. Comprehensive preparation

MCQs are fundamentally more scalable as an assessment tool giving more depth to the assessment structure. If a student is able to answer a broad range of MCQs correctly on a topic, it is the validation of his learning.

MCQs are fundamentally more scalable as an assessment tool giving more depth to the assessment structure. If a student is able to answer a broad range of MCQs correctly on a topic, it is the validation of his learning.

To do so, students need to refer to the correct resources for conceptual understanding & application development as well.



3. Assessment Practice

Students need to be thoroughly familiar with the new typologies of questions introduced by the Board, stand-alone MCQs, MCQs based on the assertion - reason, case-based MCQs, amongst others. New Syllabus Oswaal CBSE MCQ Question Bank for Term-I & 2, Class 10 & 12 includes questions from CBSE official question bank released in April 2021, along with answer key with explanations, revision notes for in-depth study, chapter-wise MCQs based on the special scheme of assessment for Board Examination, making it truly one indispensable resource for Term 1 exam preparation.

