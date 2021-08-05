HPCL Q1 profit at Rs 1,795 Crore, revenue up by 68 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has recorded Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,795 crore during April-June 2021.

Revenue for the quarter is Rs 77,586 crore as compared to Rs 46,108 crore during the corresponding previous period.

An official release said that during April-June 2021, HPCL achieved a total sales volume of 8.83 MMT against 7.62 MMT in the previous year for the same period representing a growth of 15.9 per cent.



It said that during the quarter, the sales of major products have shown significant growth compared to the same period last year in spite of an aggressive second wave of COVID-19 pandemic forcing partial lockdowns across the country.

The sale of petrol recorded growth of 36.6 per cent, diesel 22.2 per cent and ATF 118.8 per cent.

"HPCL also achieved its highest ever Q1 LPG Sales in this quarter. The pipeline thruput for the period April- June 2021 is 4.34 MMT as against 3.54 MMT in the previous year for the same period representing a growth of 22.6 per cent," the release said.

During the quarter, HPCL's Mumbai Refinery undertook a major shutdown of its various units to complete a complex revamp and hook up jobs for its Mumbai Refinery Expansion Project.

"Inspite of the revamp shutdown, the refineries at Mumbai and Visakh processed 2.51 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of crude during April-June, 2021. The combined GRM of HPCL refineries for the quarter works out to US$ 3.31 per barrel," the release said. (ANI)

