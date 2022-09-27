HSBC, in collaboration with Thriwe to pioneer Golfing Ecosystem in India, announces the launch of Flagship HSBC Golf League

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI/SRV): Thriwe, a leading benefits as a platform company in collaboration with HSBC, one of the leading Global banks is prepared to launch India's first-ever indigenous golfing platform, HSBC Golf League.

The HSBC Golf League is a tech-powered portal that will enable golf enthusiasts around the country to play golf with professionals and compete with them at the tournaments hosted & managed by HSBC, connect with fellow corporate tycoons, track their real-time game scores and much more.

Thriwe along with HSBC envisions building a captive community of golf connoisseurs who will get to connect on a course, enable business networking along with the chance to exhibit their sporting forte as well as foster new professional relationships. Currently, at this Pre-launch event, the THRIWE-powered HSBC Golf League application is available on android devices and will soon be available on IOS.

As a technology-backed platform, the HSBC Golf League will encapsulate all the required data points and give immediate performance analytics to the golfers for constant improvement. The platform will also include a collection of compelling features like the latest golf updates, exclusive blog posts on how to improve your game, networking features for people to connect with other golfers & junior golf coaching lessons.

HSBC Golf League will be a Go-To platform for affluent and high-net-worth individuals to connect and will act as a new LinkedIn for business & golfing enthusiasts.

Key Highlights:



A first-ever tech-driven platform to feature Nation's premier Golf League which will witness participation from amateurs & Pros, instant game bookings, handicap scores.

A Holistic platform amalgamating Business Networking and Golf, enabling business engagements.

Sharing his thoughts on this initiative, Dhruv Verma, CEO of Thriwe said, "We have always supported Golf and will continue to do so. We are thrilled to announce that we are partnering with HSBC and redefining the way to look at the golf ecosystem."

Dhruv further expounded how golf has always acted as a bridge of communication and corporate networking for his own business endeavors so far. He believes this exclusive partnership with HSBC would surely contribute in revolutionizing golf tournaments across the country and cater more and more attention to golf as a sport. The platform is expected to release in an app format and will also have a website version where players can register initially.

Thriwe is a technology-driven b2b benefits as a platform company catering to both India and International Markets. Founded in the year 2011 with headquarters in India and offices across UAE, Singapore, London & Florida; Thriwe provides an ecosystem that delivers Customer Acquisition, Retention, & Engagement services to the world's leading Financial Institutions, Card Networks, Consumer Durables, Hospitality, Automobiles, so on and so forth.

We run India's largest tech-enabled "benefits as a platform" ecosystem. With over 1,50,000+ partner associations and service delivery presence in 130 countries worldwide, we empower clients to boost engagement with their most valuable customers. Some of our trusted partners are Amex, Mastercard, VISA, HSBC, Standard Chartered, HDFC, Axis Bank, Mashreq Bank, Union Pay, UOB, DBS, and LG Consumer Goods.

