HSM's 'Psychology and Mental Health' internship programme attracted a whopping 2200 students from across India

New Delhi, (India), September 23 (ANI/PNN): The country's largest and most selective internship programme for high school students on 'Psychology and Mental Health' was recently concluded by High School Moms (HSM), India's largest parent, student, and educator community.

HSM collaborated with INACE (International Alliance of Counsellors and Educators) to bring this learning and research-based internship.

HSM's High School Student Internship attracted 2200 students from 120 schools from all over India. It was held in collaboration with Huron University in Canada and Flame University in India, with the goal of assisting students in developing research, critical thinking, case study analysis, and video presentation skills. The partner universities awarded scholarships and awards to deserving students who demonstrated desired initiatives and skills.

Leading mental health experts from across the country and worldwide were invited to speak at the seminar. They held workshops to help students learn how to deal with difficult psychological situations. The growing reliance on social media and its impact on impressionable young minds were also discussed in-depth, as were mitigation strategies, with a focus on the nuances and benefits of group discussion.

Following the presentation's conclusion, the presenters invited their young audience to share their own thoughts and solutions for dealing with emerging issues.



Talking about the event, Abhishek Gupta, Founder and CEO of HSM and INACE, says, "I'm glad we had such a large turnout in terms of registrations. Through open ideas, storytelling, and meaningful connection, we've been attempting to empower parents in guiding their children in choosing a rewarding and fulfilling career. Through such events, we hope to provide high school students with high-quality international research and profile-building opportunities. These programmes have been tireless in our efforts to empower every single student to make an informed decision about their future by bringing together thought leaders, educators, and counsellors on a single platform and ensuring that they have access to all of the information they require."

After the successful conclusion of the first internship fair/seminar, HSM assured the participants that this was only the beginning of their efforts. Over 6 million parents and students, as well as hundreds of counsellors, educators, and universities, were committed to the organization's holistic vision, and many future events on a variety of topics and interests were already planned. Everyone in attendance was overjoyed to learn the news, demonstrating the organization's tangible impact.

High School Moms is India's leading parent, student, and educator community. High School Moms promotes learning from each other, informing, engaging, and inspiring parents and children for a better future. Presently it is a community with a reach to over 6 million parents and students, 500+ educators, 300+ school counsellors, and 300+ universities.

