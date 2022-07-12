HSNC University, Mumbai commences new-age schools with focus on futuristic careers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HSNC University, Mumbai on the onset of its third academic year FY 22-23 has launched new schools encompassing various disciplines. These new-age schools will comprise of multidisciplinary learning under the aegis of - School of Yoga, School of Performing Arts, and School of Applied Sciences. These schools aim to provide bachelor's and master's degrees in the newly added disciplines. Admissions for these respective disciplines have started to design and shape futuristic industry-relevant careers.

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost of HSNC University opines - "India is a unique blend of a formal and informal economy. To auger its employment, GDP, and per capita income, it is imperative to impart the right skill-based formal education. The newly launched disciplinary schools will harness the new-age demographic with industry-ready skills, talent, and academic knowledge. HSNC University, Mumbai will take the lead in curating holistic learning pedagogies in shaping the nation's youth to thrive in future-oriented economies."



The six disciplinary schools under HSNC University are as follows:

1. Chellaram School of Yoga

Yoga plays a vital role to auger mental, physical, and emotional wellness post-Covid. Yoga takes a leap to achieve a state of well-being, where health has taken a centre stage in people's new lifestyles. Keeping this in mind, HSNC University has launched a Chellaram School of Yoga in association with Kaivalyadhama. This will encourage yoga practitioners to transform into yoga-preneurs and professionals by contributing to the nation's economic development. The School offers B.Sc. in Yoga with honours for a one-year duration.

2. School of Performing Arts

India is enriched with profuse conjunction of culture, tradition, diversity, and modern art to stay connected with our roots. The School offers a three-year Under-Graduate programme (Bachelors in Performing Arts specialization in Music, Dance, and Theatre). This will help art enthusiasts to turn their passions into a full-fledged recognized profession.

3. School of Interdisciplinary Studies

Interdisciplinary Studies aim to support the development of skills and permeate to integrate the knowledge of two or more disciplines. This is the most preferred education approach that is increasingly being embraced in the higher education landscape globally. The School offers MA in Liberal Studies (two years), MA in Economics (two years), MA in Sindhi (Language culture and synthesis, two years), and MA in Education (Educational Management and Technology, two years).

4. Niranjan Hiranandani School of Management and Real Estate

The real estate and construction industry is the second largest employment generator with a multiplier effect on India's economic growth. The lack of formal education in real estate has nudged Niranjan Hiranandani School of Management and Real Estate to introduce specialized degree courses. The School offers the following courses- MBA in Real Estate (two years), MBA with specialization in (Finance, marketing, entrepreneurship, and business analytics), BBA (three years) with specialization in (Human Resource Management, Finance, and Marketing), and BBA (four years) courses.

5. D.M. Harish School of Law

D.M. Harish School of Law aims to provide comprehensive and interdisciplinary legal education through curriculum, innovations, and new interfaces that will equip professionals to address contemporary judicial issues. The School offers - BA LLB (5 years), BBA LLB (HONS) (5 years), and LLB (3 years).

6. School of Applied Science

Data is the new oil in the age of digitalization. The new-age technologies like AI, ML, and data analytics will be the new growth levers of the global economies. Tech competencies will be the crucial skill sets in the age of industry 4.0. The School of Applied Science is offering BSc in Data Science and Business Analytics (three years) and M.Sc. in Data Science and Business Analytics (two years).

The future workforce needs to have the right blend of industry-relevant skills and knowledge to meet the ever-evolving economic needs. The workforce needs constant upskilling and reskilling to thrive in this competitive age. Interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary learning will play a two-thong educational approach in order to make students industry-ready. Thus, HSNC University takes the lead to become a pioneer in imparting the right skill on the right platforms with the right knowledge and opportunities.

