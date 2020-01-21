Huawei celebrates 71st Republic Day with exclusive range of exciting offers

New Delhi [India] Jan 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Huawei consumer business Group, India, is all set to make the 71st Republic Day truly memorable for its consumers, with an array of offers on some of its bestselling devices.

Huawei today announced that it will offer great discounts on some of its premium products, starting January 19 until January 22, 2020. Customers can avail of up to Rs 7000 discount on select products and the offers will be available on both online as well as on offline platforms.

Huawei Watch GT2 will be available at a discount of Rs 1000 on Amazon, Flipkart and also in Croma stores across the country. Huawei Watch GT will be available at a discounted price of Rs 2000 on Amazon and Flipkart.

The consumers would be able to buy Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite at a discount of Rs 3000 on Flipkart. The 16GB and 32GB variants of Huawei MediaPad T510 will be available on Amazon at a discount of Rs 2000 and Rs 1000 respectively. Huawei Y9 and Huawei P30 Lite will be available at a discount of Rs 7000 exclusively on Amazon.

The offer will last only till January 22nd. From January 23rd, 2020 onwards, all prices will remain as before. Packing in the latest innovations, ground-breaking technology, stylish form-factor, and best-in-class design features, Huawei promises unparalleled consumer experiences that perfectly complements their fast-paced modern lifestyles.

Products available on offers

Huawei Watch GT2

Huawei Watch GT2 boasts of a high-quality 3D glass face to create the bezel-less vision with an AMOLED screen on top, equipped with an impressive two-week long battery life. It is powered by Kirin A1 chipset, the world's first chipset exclusively designed for wearables.

Huawei Watch GT2 integrates features such as 150 meters of Bluetooth connectivity, sleep tracking feature, Huawei TruRelax functionality to track stress levels, 15 workout modes, etc. The watch can also store music; thanks to its 2GB memory.

There is a price drop of Rs 1000 on Huawei Watch GT2 Sport, Huawei Watch GT2 Leather, and Huawei Watch GT2 Metal. It is exclusively available on Amazon, Flipkart and Croma stores.

Huawei Watch GT2 Sport is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,990. Huawei Watch GT2 Leather is available at a discounted price of Rs 16,990. Huawei Watch GT2 Metal is available at a discounted price of Rs 20,990.

Huawei Watch GT Sports

Huawei Watch GT Sports is an ultra-thin professional sport watch with a battery life of up to two weeks. It integrates smart features such as scientific sleep monitoring, fitness monitoring, information assistance, heart rate monitoring, GPS functionalities, and more.

Its light and modern design, scratch-resistance, scientific fitness guidance, and accurate health monitoring perfectly suit professional athletes who are looking for an everyday casual as well as professional sportswear.

There is a price drop of Rs 2000 on Huawei watch GT Sports and it is exclusively available on Amazon and Flipkart, at a discounted price of Rs 8,990.

Huawei Watch GT Active

Huawei Watch GT Active is a slim and strong Huawei professional watch that is resilient to accidents because of its ceramic bezel design, stainless steel shell, and DLC coating.

The Watch GT Active has a large 46mm watch face and sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD screen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It is available in a dark green colour variant.

The watch can monitor the wearer's heart rate, sleep rate and supports a wide variety of indoor and outdoor activities. It also has a new Triathlon Mode that can record an entire triathlon, including transition times.

There is a price drop of Rs 2000 on Huawei Watch GT Active and it is exclusively available on Flipkart, at a discounted price of Rs 8,990 during the sale.

Huawei Watch GT Classic (Leather)

The Watch GT Classic is a great smartwatch for keeping track of your daily life. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen, 24/7 heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and boasts of two-week-long battery life. It runs on Huawei's own watch software and works perfectly in tracking all of your workouts. It also comes with 5ATM waterproof rating.

There is a price drop of Rs 2000 on Huawei Watch GT1 Classic and it is exclusively available on Flipkart, at a discounted price of Rs 10,990.

Huawei MediaPad M5 lite

The Huawei MediaPad M5 lite is powered by a powerful 8-core processor for optimum performance. The tab supports gaming, web browsing or even simply, catching up on emails. The EMUI 8.0 software ensures a clean user-friendly experience. A 7,500 mAh long-lasting battery is augmented with Huawei's proprietary QuickCharge technology.

The tab has powerful speakers with fine-tuned audio which are co-engineered with Harman Kardon ®, the tablet's quad-speaker system that delivers fine-tuned and precisely optimised concert hall quality audio effects, guaranteeing more bass and less distortion.

There is a price drop of Rs 3009 on Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 inch variant and it is exclusively available on Flipkart, at a discounted price of Rs 17,990.

Huawei MediaPad T5-10

Huawei MediaPad T5-10 is thin, light and durable. The tablet is elegantly designed with a metal body and stands out for its luxurious look. At the same time its slimness, lightweight design delivers spectacular hand-grip feeling.

The 10.1-inch tablet supports 4G, 3G, 2G and wi-fi high-speed data connections. Huawei MediaPad T5-10 comes with an IPS screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels FHD display.

The Huawei MediaPad T5-10 boasts of high-speed Internet connectivity, a single nano-SIM card, kids' corner, GPS navigation, gaming, and other features. The Huawei MediaPad T5-10 functions as a smart assistant for professionals as well as an all-in-all entertainment center.

It has been said to double up as a 'second screen' or a 'mini laptop'. Its 5100 mAh (TYP) battery and a smart power-saving technology allow you to enjoy 1080P videos for up to ten hours.

There is a price drop of Rs 2000 on Huawei MediaPad T5 16 GB variant and Rs 1000 on the 32 GB variant. Consumers will be able to avail of the 16 GB and 32 GB variants at a discounted price of Rs 10,990 and Rs 13,990 respectively, on Amazon.

Huawei P30 Lite

The P30 Lite has been acclaimed for its flagship kinds of features, such as stunning design, ultra-wide camera lens and a 32 MP camera. Also its big, bold and beautiful, 6.15" FHD display with a delicate dewdrop notch is a gorgeous canvas for consumers to live their lives, watching brilliant colours unfold.

There is a price drop of Rs 7000 on Huawei P30 Lite and it is exclusively available on Amazon, at a discounted price of Rs 12,990.

Huawei Y9

Huawei Y9 brings ultimate entertainment experience with its 6.5" screen & 3D curved design. The lustrous and sophisticated make of the Y9 makes it a must-have device. A 4000mAh battery and the ultra-high-performance 12nm Kirin 710 chipset of Huawei Y9 provide excellent power efficiency and long-lasting battery life. The device comes with Light sensors, proximity sensors, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, and a fingerprint sensor.

There is a price drop of Rs 4000 on Huawei Y9 and it is exclusively available on Amazon, at a discounted price of Rs 11,990 during the sale.

