Hundreds of people, celebrate International Yoga Day at Vegas Mall Dwarka

New Delhi [India] June 21 (ANI/PNN): The mesmerizing glory of Vishwa-Guru Bharat rejuvenated through the celebration of International Yoga Day at Vegas Mall Dwarka. A huge flock of fitness enthusiasts gathered to make the event fruitful.

The Morning of Tuesday became fresh and full of life in the gratifying presence of Yoga expert Shobha Rana. Addressing the crowd, Rana stated, "Yoga is the only way to achieve peace and harmony in the hectic routine of modern life. It is good for physical health, but mental stress also gets reduced by practising Yoga."

DCP Dwarka, M. Harsh Vardhan also graced the occasion with his esteemed presence. He said, "Fitness is crucial for everyone regardless of age, gender and occupation. Our ancestors have stated that A healthy mind lives in a healthy body, and the key to good health is a balanced diet and exercise. Yoga is the best workout for everyone with ease and on a budget."



Participants had a chance to practise different kinds of Asanas and Mudras with proper guidance and ask questions to the Yoga expert. Everyone carried the motivation to stay fit with them on their way home. The event's organisation became successful with the active support of sponsors like Trinity Institute, a mirage.fit, Indian Academy of Paediatrics, NSUT, Earth and Serave, Anytime Fitness, etc.

