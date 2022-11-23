Hungama HiLife G1 Smartwatch will be set for grabs offline exclusively at TATA Croma across its retail stores in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hungama, India's leading digital entertainment company, recently began their journey of exploring contemporary smartwatches through the G1 watch, available under their brand of lifestyle products, HiLife.

To demarcate and bolster its presence in the market, the G1 smartwatch is set to be seen in TATA Croma outlets across the country.

With features like Bluetooth 5.0 calling with in-built mic, IP67 Water Resistant, built-in speaker, blood pressure monitor and SPO2 tracker, physiological cycle reminder, 24x7 heart rate monitor and much more, the G1 smartwatch is an enviable product that people can now get their hands on in their nearest TATA Croma stores.



With the entry of the G1 smartwatch in TATA Croma stores, other HiLife audio products will soon set foot into their retail stores across India over the next few months. The same will be available on the Croma online store.

Packed with a competitive set of features available at an affordable price of Rs 3499, G1 customers will also experience an elevated entertainment experience with year-long free subscriptions of Hungama Music and Hungama OTT Play, along with a Cleartrip voucher of INR. 500 on all domestic flights.

Siddhartha Roy, CEO, Hungama Digital Media, said, "We are excited that Hungama's range of innovative audio products, Hungama HiLife, will be available to TATA Croma customers. We hope to build the Hungama HiLife brand in partnership with Croma and continue to bring a novel range of high-quality audio products for TATA Croma customers in the future."

Speaking on the occasion, Croma spokesperson, said, "Croma has always aimed at providing new avenues and offerings for customers. As we expand our range, we are delighted to partner with Hungama HiLife portfolio to provide a wide assortment of products to choose from. Croma's unique omnichannel play will make the customer's buying journey delightful with the new range."

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

