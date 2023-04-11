Hurry Up! Apply for the B.Tech with Honors program of SIT Nagpur to Prepare for the Future of Technology

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI/SRV): Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Nagpur (SIT Nagpur), is a premier engineering institute located in Central India. Established in 2021, SIT Nagpur is a constituent of the renowned Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (SIU). The institute is now inviting applications for its BTech course, which comes with an additional honors program designed to equip students with industry-relevant skills. The highlights of the BTech program include comprehensive coursework, cutting-edge laboratories, industry exposure, and expert faculty. This program is a valuable addition to the B.Tech course, which aims to prepare students for the rapidly evolving field of technology and provide them with the best possible opportunities for success in their future careers.

The last date to apply for the course via SITEEE is 12th April 2023.

Encouraging the potential talent, Dr Mukesh M Raghuwanshi, (PhD in Computer Sc from VNIT, Nagpur and MTech in Computer Sc from IIT, Kharagpur), Director and Professor of Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Nagpur, acknowledging the prospective candidates ahead of the admission season, said, "With the growing demand for skilled professionals in these fields, the college aims to equip students with the latest technologies and tools to become future-ready. It is important for us to stay ahead of the curve and provide our students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their careers. We believe that this program will help our students to be better prepared for the jobs of tomorrow. Our curriculum will provide professionals a competitive edge and prepare them to assist organizations in harnessing the potential of machine learning and artificial intelligence and understanding how they can be used to fulfill objectives."

The Honors in AI, IoT, Big Data, and Coding & Programming Courses programme is a supplementary programme for students who have chosen a B.Tech programme to investigate the newest trends and innovations in the industry. The curriculum will give students a solid foundation in cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, big data, and coding and programming, as well as advanced knowledge and abilities in these areas. The following will be included in the curriculum for these technologies -

AI and Machine Learning: The techniques, algorithms, and models of artificial intelligence and machine learning are the core topics of this course. Students study subjects like probabilistic modelling, deep learning, reinforcement learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. Graduates of this degree may find jobs in the software sector in fields including marketing, finance, healthcare, and developing autonomous systems.

Data Science: It emphasizes the application of computational and statistical approaches to derive insights from data. Students study topics like Data mining, machine learning, data visualization, and big data processing. Software businesses in sectors like banking, healthcare, technology, and e-commerce hire graduates with this degree.

Computing: The program constitutes Programming languages, algorithms, computer architecture, data structures, software engineering, and database systems. The employment scope will be in the software sector in occupations including database management, IT consulting, and software development.



Game Design and Development: This program covers Game engines, scripting languages, 3D modelling, animation, and sound design. Students with this study are sought-after in virtual reality development, mobile app development, and video game production companies.

Security and Privacy: Students study network security, access control, authentication, encryption, and privacy-enhancing technology in this course. This course lands jobs in the software industry in cybersecurity, governmental organizations, financial institutions, and healthcare sectors..

Internet of Things: The course focuses on the design and development of systems that integrate physical objects into the Internet including sensors, actuators, wireless networks, and embedded systems. The course lands jobs in the software sector in fields including smart home automation, industrial automation, and transportation systems.

SIT Nagpur embodies the uncharted legacy and heritage of Symbiosis University.. A plethora of international rankings establish Symbiosis as a top-tier higher education institution, ranked 78th in the QS Asia University Rankings for Southern Asia and 32nd in the NIRF rankings as well as The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023 placed Symbiosis between 401 and 500 in the computer science course band, and between 351-400 in the QS Asia University Rankings 2023.

Students will also have the opportunity to work on real-life projects, internships, and industry collaborations to gain practical experience. The program will be taught by experienced faculty members and guest faculty from IITS, NITS and other leading engineering institutes who are experts in their respective fields. The curriculum will include courses in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, cloud computing, blockchain technology, and more.

The program also offers students the opportunity to participate in research projects, internships, and other experiential learning opportunities. These experiences intend to enable students to apply the knowledge and skills they have acquired in the classroom to real-world situations and gain hands-on experience in their chosen fields. Additionally, the college is known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and resources to ensure that students have access to the latest technologies and tools.

The institute is now accepting applications for the upcoming academic year. Interested students can learn more about the program by visiting the SIT Nagpur website - https://sitnagpur.edu.in/

