Hussain Lokhandwala: Pedalling India towards a Sustainable Future with Bharat Cycles and Topspeed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI/PNN): India is in the midst of a cycling revolution, and Hussain Lokhandwala is at the forefront of this movement. As the Co-founder and CEO of BharatCycles, he is committed to providing sustainable mobility solutions and promoting a healthier, greener lifestyle for the people of India. With 16 retail stores across Maharashtra, Gujrat, and Punjab, and more on the way, Bharat Cycles is quickly becoming India's leading cycle retailer.

One of the latest additions to the Bharat Cycles portfolio is Topspeed cycles, a brand designed to offer high-quality, durable, and stylish mid-range bikes to the market. The brand's dynamic brand ambassador, Mrs. Preeti Maske, is a Guinness World Record holder and a successful athlete, who is eager to take the brand to new heights.

For Hussain, the mission is simple: to take India's cycling industry to new heights and make Bharat Cycles the leading cycle manufacturer in India. He is passionate about enabling people to live healthier, greener lives and is using his experience in services, retail, and corporate assignments to make it a reality.



Hussain's journey as an entrepreneur began at the age of 20, and he has never looked back. He has a proven track record of building and leading successful teams, and his leadership skills have helped him establish robust practices in the areas of organization design, capability building, talent development, change management, and organization restructuring. He is also well-versed in aligning people, processes, and structure with strategy to achieve his goals.

As a self-driven individual, Hussain is determined to shape the future with his thoughts and words. He practices enabling growth in a world-class organization and is always looking for ways to improve. In addition to his leadership responsibilities, he is also in charge of administration and PR for the organization.

Bharat Cycles is an integral part of the Make in India movement and is poised to transform the cycling industry for the better. With a range of innovative, stylish, and eco-friendly bikes, the company is making it easier for people to switch to sustainable transportation. And with the support of Topspeed cycles, the company is well on its way to becoming a household name in India.

In conclusion, Hussain Lokhandwala is a true visionary, who is passionate about pedaling India towards a sustainable future. With Bharat Cycles and Topspeed cycles, he is making it easier for people to live healthier, greener lives and is inspiring a new generation of riders. So, let's join hands and support this cycling revolution and help make India a better place for all of us. @bharatcycles

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

