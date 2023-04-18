Hutech Solutions announces the appointment of Hemanth Kumar Narayanan as its Chief Technology Officer

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Hutech Solutions, a team of technology experts specializing in digital product development, announced today that Hemanth Kumar Narayanan has joined as its Chief Technology Officer. Hemanth will be responsible for leading Hutech's technology vision and product innovation strategy.

"Hemanth is a tremendous addition to our team. With his extensive experience and expertise, we are confident he will play a significant role in driving innovation and growth for Hutech Solutions," said Pravat Ranjan Rana, Founder & CEO, Hutech Solutions.

In addition to being responsible for Hutech's technology vision, and product innovation strategy, Hemanth will be working across various business verticals and clients on enterprise architecture, bringing in the best practices in the industry. He will also focus on building a center of excellence for IoT, Blockchain, Data engineering, Cloud Computing, and eCommerce consulting practices.



Previously, Hemanth worked for various global brands, including IBM, Sapient, Mindtree, and Walmart. At Walmart, he was instrumental in architecting multibillion-dollar e-commerce businesses for the UK, US, and Mexican markets.

Hemanth's appointment as the CTO of Hutech Solutions highlights the company's commitment to providing the best-in-class services to its clients by bringing on board the top talent in the industry. The Hutech team welcomes Hemanth to the Hutech family and looks forward to working with him to achieve greater heights.

Hutech Solutions is a team of technology experts specializing in digital product development. Our services are designed to support business growth and encompass consulting, design, development, support, and software maintenance. The company provides a comprehensive range of software development services that cover a diverse spectrum of areas, such as IoT, eCommerce, Cloud Solutions, data analytics and reporting, AI/ML, Blockchain, and ERP and CRM implementation and development.

For more information, please visit: www.hutechsolutions.com

