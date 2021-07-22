Hyder Kazmi's multiple awards winning film 'Jihad' will release on the OTT platform "Mastani" on the occasion of Eid

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI/PNN): The film 'Jihad', which has won awards in 35 national and international film festivals, is releasing on the OTT platform "Mastani" on 21st July 2021, the day of Eid, said Hyder Kazmi, the founder of OTT platform Mastani, and actor of the film Jihad.

He said that everyone is waiting for the release of this film. Jihad has also shown its glory at the "Cannes Film Festival".

Hyder said that today there is confusion among the people regarding the word Jihad; to clear the same we have made a film named 'Jihad'. Jihad is seen by linking it with terrorism. Most people are unaware of the real meaning of Jihad, which we are bringing in front of people through this film. Jihad means to kill the anger and the devil within you, not to kill innocent people by taking up guns in its name.



The speciality of the film Jihad, directed by Rakesh Parmar, is that Rakesh did the shooting of the film in the locations of Kashmir where ordinary persons can't visit. Shooting for Jihad was done in sensitive sites like Kupwara, Charari Sharif, Doodh Ganga, and Yusmarg. The film was shot with the local artists by giving them workshops. Due to this, the film looks more realistic and attractive.

Jihad is releasing in 6 languages, i.e. Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannad, and Bhojpuri, to reach a maximum audience.

Mastani platform is a good platform for meaningful and progressive cinema. Here people can sit with the whole family and watch movies, web series, and other entertaining programs.

