Hyderabad-based designer Aaliya Deeba launch bespoke bridal collection SITARAAH - A BRIDAL SHEEN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 20 (ANI/GPRC): Aaliya Deeba' introduces her New collection Sitaraah: 'A bridal sheen'. It is a modernly magical collection inspired by starry sky and the bright luminating stars.

The collection couture dresses have the finest handcrafted detailing with applique techniques, bright palette inspired by the magical colour hues emitted from the hot and cold stars, and flower motifs with star studded crystals and sequins. The dresses have modern silhouettes with traditional relevance giving it a timeless charm. Each dress stands out uniquely and can be worn both Indian and international fashion audience.

Are you ready to dive into Aaliya Deeba's COSMOS world with these bold vibrant colours, sparkling shades, and majestic looks

Aaliya Deeba is the creative force behind the label 'Ideebs London', a brand that has over the years cemented top spot place amongst Hyderabad's leading Fashion couture Houses.



After completing her Fashion course from London's Central Saint Martin, Aaliya returned to India and started setting a vision for expanding her studio, which is known as Ideebs London. Aaliya Deeba is respected for her combination of intricate traditional embellishments, flattering silhouettes and attention to detail. Each collection is conceived with glamour, elegance and versatility in mind. This year IDEEBS has launched casual ready-to-wear diffusion line and in coming day they also plan to launch an e-store where customers across the globe can purchase pret collection. In a short span of 8 years, Aaliya has expanded her label and created an effective and influential place for Ideebs London in the fashion industry.

The brand gained early success because of its intricately detailed, grandeur-styled craft, and luxurious bridal wear with customised body-conscious silhouettes. Recently Ideebs has also launched Casual collection. With regularly updated designs, this line is proving to be very successful with cosmopolitan women who do not want to compromise on elegance or quality in their daily wear.

The brand is indispensable for those who will settle for nothing less than international standards of quality and stitching detail in their traditional bridal or casual wear. The design team labours over every detail of their creations, employing intricate hand stitching as well as other classic and modern techniques. This label has an eye on international fashion and its heart in real, accessible clothes that not only look beautiful, but also make the wearer feel confident and radiant. Modern or traditional, heavily worked or elegantly embellished, haute couture or ready to wear prey; everything designed in our studios is timeless and beautiful.

Instagram Link to connect - https://instagram.com/aaliyadeeba_official?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

