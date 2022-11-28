Hyderabad based QiMedia revolutionizing toe digital PR landscape in India

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI/QIMN): "Marketing is the process of creating, distributing, promoting, and pricing goods, services and ideas to facilitate satisfactory exchange relationships in a dynamic environment" -According to William MPride and OC Ferrel.

In recent times, where there is a jargon of information present across the internet and non-virtual world, it is becoming more relevant for individuals or companies to get exploited with misinformation about their field of interests or organisations.

Further, as we live in a non-conventional, modern world where technology is everywhere, making it easy for people to go about their lives, making it more smooth running and luxurious through advancements.

Now, as you know, even though inventing technological equipment or advancement tech is a quintessential discovery, it becomes of no real value when it cannot gain proper traction or audience for the mass's sake. That is where lies the power of Public relation and its now necessary scope in market management, brand building and reputation management.

Public relation firms such as Qimedia are companies which are knowledge driven and experienced to enhance the credibility of an organisation, individual or a company. They do so by maintaining a consistent voice across all communication platforms, that is, exposing the brand across the internet's infinite wiring to reach the right audiences, using PR management, SEO, Digital Outreach, Social Media Marketing, and Public Perception to Political PR, etc., which in turn benefit the brand, company or individual we PR'd.

In reign of virtuality and Digitality, Various entrepreneurs and startups jockeys are pacing the crowd. Qimedia is one of them, founded by Ankur Srivastava with a belief of creating a positive impact around the world with impact stories. They are indeed some purpose-driven brands and individuals.

Getting to know about the expertise of the founder , Ankur Srivastava, an entrepreneur, mentor, and startup enthusiast who has had over 7+ years of experience in marketing, sales, digital communication, branding, and PR, multiple of businesses have been established and every other startup may be coincidencially be aimmed to create similar objectives.



Nowadays, with the increment of business mindset among individuals and the youth, every other company is also deemed to provide skillset that literally is the need of the hour, and which is required in this multiverse of valuable services.

These may include services such as PR, Image Management, Branding, Digital Outreach, Social Media Marketing, and Public Perception to Political PR, etc. as they were able to master the use of organic, paid, earned, shared, and owned media in the PR campaigns that they plan and execute, making a mark for the marketing field as to a quintessential service for one's client's best interest.

On a broader scope to expand an organisation, business or brand's outreach and reputation, companies curates a systematic content thats works specifically to their algorithm, followed during pre-event, post-event, or editorial coverage. This further leads to the transparency among the customers, clients and clients i.e. maximizing the zone of visibility for their client's and customers.

Every brand builds a solid story around its origin, creation, brand, etc. These stories aid clients with strategic thinking, and the ideal program execution across a multi-specialized range of services they harbour.

Every buissness enterprise understands the niche marketing as well as a well developed business or a growing business.

Therefore one can definitely find the best and the perfect business and PR solution, any other solution that would align with their respective field of interests and technicality for a company to bring itself to a path where lies growth with success through public relation and media firms alike.

This story has been provided by QI Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/QIMN)

