Hyderabad based start-up SmartChargEV to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari with EV Charging infra along all highways by 2023

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI/SRV Media): Mark8Smart E-Mobility Infra Private Limited, an EV infrastructure start-up based out of Hyderabad announced two flagship EV Charging projects under their brand SmartChargEV.

Aimed at facilitating unhindered intercity and interstate movement of electric vehicles across the country, "The Blue Wire" project announced on World EV day will connect Srinagar to Kanyakumari with over 100 EV charging stations along 3657km of NH-44passing through major cities of Jammu, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Ambala, Delhi-NCR, Agra, Gwalior, Bhopal, Nagpur, Adilabad, Hyderabad, Kurnool, Anantapur, Bengaluru, Salem & Madurai. A total of 12 states and UTs are covered in this project.

Their second project "The Green Garland of India" aims to enableseamlessEV movement along 7,000+ km of highways connecting Amritsar to Thiruvananthapuram via Bathinda, Jodhpur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Goa, Mangalore & Kochi along the west coast of India and goes all the way up to Sikkim passing through major east coastal cities of Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Puducherry, Chennai, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata& Darjeeling. Over 200 EV charging stations and hubs to be set-up in this project across 13 States and UTs, appearing like a huge garland decorating India when seen on a map.

Additionally, SmartChargEVplans to add EV charging facilities at 4,000 locations in all 28 States and 9 Union Territories by 2025 and expand their presence further to 23,000 locations by 2031. Their expansion would include a mix of captive and franchise investment models. The start-up will raise up to USD 20 million to fund their near-term needs.

SmartChargEVis building tech-integrated, smart network of EV charging stations and EV hubs at all urban, rural locations along 325,000 km of National, State highways and at all travel/holiday destinations pan-India. Incorporated in March 2021, the start-up installed its first DC fast charging stationnearYadagirigutta, Telangana in April this year.

SmartChargEV is launched with a vision of"REDESIGNING HOW INDIA MOVES" by founder& CEOSeshu Thotakura, who has over 17 years of leadership experience in Investment Banking sector. Before taking the entrepreneurship plunge, he was most recently with JPMorgan Chase & Co.as Vice President and previously with Deutsche Bank and Franklin Templeton.



Emphasizing on urgent need for everyone to switch to Electric Mobility, Thotakura said, "Electric mobility is the smart choice and only path forward to ensure a cleaner, liveable environment for current and future generations. Our mission is to help Fasttrack the transition from fuel-based vehicles to pollution-free battery electric vehicles in India.We are building charging-infra combined with best-in-class travel amenities at our hubs to ensure safe and convenient e-mobility experience to everyone, everywhere. We sell and install AC Chargers, DC fast and ultra-fast chargers with most advanced tech and with wide range of configurations for all vehicle types as-well-as provide ongoing maintenance support. Our teams design and install tailor made EV charging solutions ateach client location for homes, housing societies, for businesses in real estate, hospitality, logistics, fleet operators and all other retail, commercial establishments".

With announcement of favourable policies and incentives for EV& Battery manufacturing, and by encouraging mass adoption of EVs through various subsidies by Union and State governments, the automobile landscape is changing very fast in favour of Electric vehicles across 2, 3 &4-wheelersegments.

Very high fuel prices coupled with increased awareness on environment, climate change and personal wellbeing have significantly shifted consumer mindset to more sustainable, eco-friendly products and mobility alternatives like electric vehicles.

By building essential charging stations and bridging the critical infrastructure gap, start-ups like SmartChargEV are positively contributing to accelerate this much-needed change.

