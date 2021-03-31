Hyderabad based startup 'Tryitfirst' launches unique doorstep trial for phones, laptops & accessories

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): TryitFirst, a leading e-commerce store based out of Hyderabad, India, announced the pilot launch of its "Try, Experience & Buy" Service in Hyderabad. The company enables customers to add the products they like online, and later try the options at their doorstep.

Customers, in general, like to experience the products they buy. But with online shopping, beyond specifications, this experience is quite limited. Also, there are concerns related to wrong products, warranty claims, elevated prices on cash on delivery, etc.

TryitFirst's pioneering solution is probably the first of its kind in India and is set to be a game-changer for a market that is rapidly shifting online. Up until now, electronic devices' sales did happen online - but with chances of a poor experience. The "Try and Buy" mechanism at the doorstep, might be the answer to this.

Elaborating on the actual execution, SriGanesh, Founder, TryitFirst, stated, "For a long time now, customers were forced to return products and buy again, just because of a wrong choice or some error in logistics."

He further added, "With TryitFirst, we are operating a hyperlocal model where customers can add some products to cart, select a trial slot for their home, and experience the product at their home. On the selected slot, our Delivery Champions arrive with working trial/dummy products at the doorstep. And with the "Pay on Delivery" mode, customers have to pay only after they find the right product for them."



The company also offers instant returns, 365 days replacement, purchase assistance, EMI options, all at customers' doorstep.

TryitFirst was founded by SriGanesh, a Bits Pilani alumnus with R&D experience in tech - and also holds multiple patents; Ram, an IIM Alumnus; and Pradeep, with years of experience at many MNCs.

The company has started out with a pilot launch of this doorstep-product trial service in Hyderabad exclusively; its home ground. And it has been an instant hit amid youngsters, who reach out to the company, primarily through social media channels like Facebook & Instagram.

People who want to try out this unique service at their doorstep can visit TryitFirst.in or call 91 21 21 4174.

