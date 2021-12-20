Hyderabad Chapter of Entrepreneurs' Organisation's finals of Global Student Entrepreneur Awards held

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 20 (ANI/PNN): The Hyderabad Chapter of Entrepreneurs' Organisation held the chapter finals of Global Student Entrepreneur Awards on 18th December at T-Hub, Gachibowli.

Global Student Entrepreneur Awards or GSEA is an initiative started by Entrepreneurs' Organisation worldwide. A competition conducted at regional, national and international level, the GSEA is to motivate and reward student entrepreneurs or "Studentpreneurs" who run promising businesses with funding and mentorship.

GSEA - Hyderabad Chapter Finalists

After receiving hundreds of applications, 6 studentpreneurs were shortlisted for Hyderabad chapter's finals for their innovative and disrupting business ideas.

The finalists came from a diverse range of backgrounds with businesses in various sectors.

Passionate about sustainability and reducing plastic waste on our planet, Syed Ali Qasim founded iWater - a brand of packaged drinking water that is made of 100% biodegradable packaging.

Mohammed Shairose has developed an app called Bunkmeal to make food ordering for students at colleges and universities easier and more seamless.

A serial innovator, Chitta Sri Yasaswi through his latest patented product at SADENT aims to mitigate damage from two wheeler accidents.

FullStack is an educational company where the founder Parth Maheshwari aims to teach graduates and undergraduates various digital skills like app development and graphic design.



Hailing from Nagpur, studentpreneur Vidhi Pandya saw the gap in the market for ready to use content which led her to start her company Ink Of Bond, where content is readily available for different industries.

And finally, The Date Mind Centre founded by IIM Graduate Saathwik Nune is a company that provides a one-stop solution to train employees and students to handle all data needs of a company.

GSEA Hyderabad Chapter - The Finals

After being mentored by certain members of EO Hyderabad for weeks, the day had finally come for these bright studentpreneurs to showcase their business models to 5 judges who to win the title of First and Second place of GSEA Hyderabad Chapter and also qualify for the regional and national rounds.

The panel consisted of 5 judges - GV Kumar, Smitha Raju, Aditya Vuchi, Neeraj Gelli & Abhijeet Pai, each of whom have made a strong mark in the entrepreneurial world.

Much like an episode of Shark Tank, each of the finalists was given 30 minutes to present their business idea and impress the panel of judges.

It was a very close competition among these impressive finalists and came down to the minutest of details. It was Parth Maheshwari, founder of Team FullStack who ranked above all to secure the first place and win funding of Rs 100,000 from the GSEA Hyderabad Chapter.

Vidhi Pandya and her company Ink of Bond came in close to secure second place and win funding of Rs 50,000.

Both these studentpreneurs will compete at the regional level competition in January next year.

The icing on the cake was a surprise guest KT Rama Rao - Minister of MAUD, Telangana, who awarded all the participants their certificates and also had words of encouragement for these studentpreneurs.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

