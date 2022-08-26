Hyderabad Runners Society unveils Finishers Medal of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI/GPRC): Hyderabad Runners Society and NMDC together with the Govt. of Telangana announced the 11th edition of the annual NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022 powered by IDFC FIRST Bank, will have over 16000 registered participants. With hundreds of outstation participants coming to run in this prestigious City Marathon, the annual sporting extravaganza is gaining massive appeal among serious and amateur runners across India and overseas. Hyderabad Runners Society, the event organizer, aims to promote running as the preferred form of fitness activity for an active lifestyle.

The finishers Medal was unveiled by C V Anand, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, Stephen Raveendra, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad.

Sumit Deb, Chairman-cum-Managing Director NMDC Ltd, Nikhat Zareen, Indian amateur boxer, Naarayan T V, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank and other sponsors graced the occasion.

The runs will be flagged-off as follows: Full Marathon at 5am, Half Marathon at 6am (from People Plaza, Necklace Road) and 10K Run at 7am from Hitex, Madhapur.

As one of the most popular and highly rated marathons in India, returns for the 11th year, over 16000 runners, health and fitness enthusiasts, volunteers, medical personnel, city officials and police will come together and energize this sporting extravaganza Marathon on Sunday - August 28, 2022, when the 10K, Half Marathon (21.095 km) and Full Marathon (42.195 km) races will take place. The marathon route will traverse the important landmarks in the city giving the runners a picturesque view of the Hussain Sagar Lake, Raj Bhavan Road, KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 and Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, Bio-diversity Junction and finishes at Gachibowli Stadium, while spreading the healthy lifestyle theme among Hyderabad denizens. The 10K Run will be starting from Hitex Grounds and will merge with the Half and Full Marathon route near IKEA Circle and will finish at Gachibowli Stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, Prashant Morparia, Race Director - NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, said, "We are extremely delighted to announce the 11th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon powered by IDFC FIRST Bank which will see some additional features this year. We thank the Govt. of Telangana, our sponsors and partners for their constant patronage and support for the largest annual sporting event in Hyderabad. In this 11th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, which has an IAAF/AIIMS certified course, our focus first and foremost is on increasing runner safety and offering world class race amenities. Covid safety protocols will be followed by the volunteers as well as the organizing team during the entire conduct of the Marathon. We encourage Hyderabad citizens to come support and cheer the runners and be part of this massive city event."



This encouraging event has been proudly backed by NMDC and the IDFC FIRST Bank. From supporting the enthusiastic runners to the amazing organizing Team and lining the route year-on-year to cheer on family members and friends, we've seen the event grow into the country's second largest marathon. Every year we are truly grateful to all those who return to show their support and take part again. We look forward to building on the last ten years to continue to make NMDC Hyderabad Marathon powered by IDFC FIRST Bank a bigger and better event. We would like to extend our gratitude to the Government of Telangana for their support to have helped to bring the event back to the scenic streets of Hyderabad. Wishing everyone a happy and joyful run.

Naarayan TV, Chief Marketing Officer, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, "It's a privilege for IDFC FIRST Bank to be associated with NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, one of India's most prestigious marathons. It underlines our commitment to touch the lives of millions of people in a positive way. As the vibrant city of Hyderabad opens its heart to welcome runners across age groups, we look forward to sharing the joy of making this event special. To make the marathon more meaningful for runners, we today announce our Pledge to contribute to social causes. IDFC FIRST Bank will contribute Rs.1000 on behalf of every participant who completes the full marathon within 4 hours, the half marathon within 2 hours and the 10k run within an hour. If the qualifying participant is an IDFC FIRST Bank customer, we will double the contribution to Rs. 2000. Every participant who qualifies, will not only experience the joy of running but also empower others, thus enabling their #JourneyToTheStart."

The Pledge will be fulfilled under IDFC FIRST Bank's 'FIRST Impact' corporate social responsibility programme. The Bank will donate funds on behalf of participants to NGOs supported by the Bank. An interesting aspect of the Pledge is that it enables qualifying participants to choose a cause that matters to them. Social good is one of the founding pillars of IDFC FIRST Bank and is demonstrated through the Bank's diverse social responsibility programs but is also deeply rooted in the way it conducts its business. The Bank's corporate social responsibility programme is focused on five areas: Education, Livelihoods, Women Empowerment, Health and Financial Inclusion. The Bank considers and implements social responsibility programs that have a potential to create sustained social change.

Hyderabad Runners is keen to encourage maximum citizen participation & make running the Marathon a fun-filled event with a lot of entertainment & music bands. Cheering zones are being arranged the entire route of the Marathon for spectators to watch and cheer runners & encourage citizens to join the largest community city event in Hyderabad. The total prize money for the 11th edition is Rs.22 lakhs for the winners in Elite Runners category across all the runs and about Rs 2 lakhs for winners in the non-Elite category.

Hyderabad Runners Society has always been supportive of NGOs to raise awareness about social causes and funding in 2022 leveraging the annual marque event -NMDC Hyderabad Marathon powered by IDFC FIRST Bank.

For more details, visit: www.nmdchyderabadmarathon.com, www.hyderabadrunners.com

