Hyderabad's Fountainhead Global School and Junior College celebrates Global Parents Day in presence of UK Diplomats

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI/PNN): Fountainhead Global School and Junior college, one of the premier educational institutions in Hyderabad, organised 'Global Parents Day celebrations in the presence of the diplomats from the United Kingdom (UK) and eminent Indian personalities from the Telangana state on June 11.

The Fountainhead Global School invited Rt. Nigel Adams MP, Minister of State, Government of the UK, and Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as the chief guests at the event.

Addressing the mammoth gathering, Rt. Nigel Adams MP, Minister of State, Government of the UK said, "The unique educational approach by the Fountainhead Global School has touched my heart and I appreciate the efforts and hard work by all the students."

The Global Parents Day celebrations witnessed dance performances, compelling speeches, and anchoring scripts, a representation by Bilvoa Vunnam, a second-year intermediate student on her creation 'Cheru', the mascot for Climate Change.

Three-panel discussions on the subjects 'Oath and Growth', Social Media's Role in creativity, and Character-based holistic education were organised. The Panelist included the Indian diplomats, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders.

The panelist was Dr Manjula Anagani, Padma Shri Awardee, Head of the Dept., Chief Gyn, Obst, Lap Surgeon and Infertility Specialist, Pelvic-Uro-Gyn-Endo-Onco Surgeon, Haritha Katragadda IRS, and Additional Commissioner of Income-tax. President of Sphoorthi, the nonprofit organization of Income-tax women employees of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Ujjwal Singh, Chief Executive Officer at Infinity Learn, IIM Bangalore, TEDx Speaker, Education Futurist, Patent Applicant in India and USA, Rapid Prototyper, Allu Venkatesh, Founder-ALLU BOBBY COMPANY, Film Producer and Serial Entrepreneur.





Dr Manasa Musunuri Medical Director of SECU Youth Crisis Center, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist. Double Board (General Psychiatry and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry) Certified by American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN), Praveen Dorna, Co-Founder of Socio Hub, Sri Charan Lakkaraju, Forbes 30Under30 Asia 2018, Founder, StuMagz, Entrepreneur and Speaker, Bindu Naidu, Advocate, Philanthropist, Polyglot, Supports Heal-a-child, Co-Founder of Alana, Surya Prakash Pisupaty, Deloitte US, UK T&L Ventures, DTS Leader, Prem Kumar Vislawath, Forbes 30Under30 Asia | Recipient of title 'Pride of Telangana', Revolutionising Drone and AI, Gopi Krishna Byluppala, Founder and CEO of The Culinary Lounge, OrangeFigs.com, Sunil Satyavolu Program Manager - Google Chief Host - Grit Stories Eco- activist & Film Maker, Abhimanika Yadav Universe Intelligence 2017 / Fitness Coach / Motivational Speaker and Manju Latha Kalanidhi Senior Journalist from the New Indian Express, Hyderabad and Founder Rice Bucket Challenge | TedX Speaker | IVLP alumni | Points of Light recipient.

Meghana Musunuri, founder and chairperson of Fountainhead Global School said, "Global Parents Day celebration is a platform for our students to showcase leadership skills through various activities. At Fountainhead, we always allow the holistic growth of our students"

Fountainhead Global School and Junior College is transforming education by emphasizing human flourishing. In addition to the necessary scholastic courses MPC, BiPC, CEC, and MEC, the school provides world-class facilities and educators who recognise and foster multiple intelligences. Fountainhead was founded by the entrepreneur-educator Meghana Musunuri, who recently brought laurels to the city and state by breaking into the top 50 candidates for the 2021 Global Teacher Award.

Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh said, "I appreciate the beyond curriculum education preferences at Fountainhead Global School. I believe dialogue is the key and having healthy dialogue at home and school is a fantastic start to life.

Students who want to apply for admission at Fountainhead Global School and Junior College can contact 8008885254 or visit www.fhgs.in

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

