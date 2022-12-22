Hydration Expert Bisleri forges partnership with Gujarat Titans to strengthen youth connect

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bisleri, the leading packaged drinking water brand of India, has partnered with Gujarat Titans as the Official Hydration Partner.

It has forged a three-year association, starting with the 2023 cricketing season.

Bisleri, with a legacy of more than 50 years, has been championing the narrative on the importance of staying hydrated and healthy, a cause which strongly connects with today's youth.

Commenting on the association, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "Cricket as a sport unites the entire country in setting benchmarks of athletic performance and endurance. The collaboration of Bisleri with Gujarat Titans is a strategic approach towards being a part of our consumers' health and fitness mission. As we move forward, we will continue to drive more meaningful sporting and athlete-led collaborations that build brand connect with youth."

Also, commenting on the association, Arvinder Singh, Gujarat Titans COO said, "It gives us immense pleasure to announce Bisleri as our Hydration partner for the next three seasons. Both of us strive for excellence in our respective fields and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship."

Bisleri has been at the forefront of influencing consumers on the importance of hydration for decades. In the past, Bisleri has partnered with some of the biggest marathons events in the country - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore. With a strong focus on continuing to associate with sporting events and athletes, Bisleri aims to drive the hydration narrative across multiple platforms, build brand love and youth connect.

So get ready to stay hydrated through 2023 as Bisleri races on the sporting journey.



With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling mineral water in India, Bisleri follows a stringent method of a 10-stage purification process and 114 quality tests, which stands true to its promise of providing customers with safe, pure and healthy mineral water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 133 operational plants and a robust distribution network of nearly 4,000 Distributors and 5,000 Distribution Trucks across India and neighbouring countries. It offers a range of premium beverages that are produced for all occasions.

Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust and purity with Bisleri Mineral Water, a daily dose of health with Vedica Himalayan Spring Water, or fun-filled refreshment with a diverse range of drinks available in many flavours - Limonata (Limey minty cooler), Spyci (Masala with fizz), Fonzo (Mango with fizz). Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep.

This one-stop platform was designed to reassure customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

Bisleri International's growth in India has been piloted by its vision of being a leader in the premium beverage category through sustainable efforts undertaken to help the community and safeguard the environment. The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com and www.bisleri.com/limonata.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

