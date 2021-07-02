Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) and it's treatment methodology for medical conditions

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/Target Media): Medical science is undoubtedly reaching new heights day by day. One prominent therapy, HBOT, is an example of the same.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is a treatment method in which patients are made to breathe 100% oxygen in a chamber to heal complex wounds and infected tissues which have been worsened due to their medical condition.

The word hyper means 'high' and baric means 'pressure'. In Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy, 100% oxygen is given under high pressure (2 to 2.5 times more than normal atmospheric pressure) for 60-90 minutes over a period of 2-4 weeks. This was quite revolutionary in the field of medical sciences and over a period of time the kind of popularity and acceptance that Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) has gained is remarkable.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is a popular treatment in India which is quite non - conventional but substantial and is used in the treatment of various acute and chronic medical conditions as well as for wellness purpose for anti-aging, relieving stress, sleeping disorders, improving quality of life, increasing immunity, sports injuries and joint pains. It is now very popular therapy amongst athletes and sports personality to improve bodily functions which increases their performance on field.

On the basis of tons of new researches done, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is approved worldwide for treating various medical conditions such as - Diabetic non-healing wounds / Diabetic foot ulcers / Gangrene, any Non-Healing Wounds including Problem Wounds and Vascular Insufficiency Ulcers, Radiation Soft Tissue Injuries (in Cancers) or any Radiation Damage, Brain Abscess, Bubbles of air in your blood vessels (Arterial Gas Embolism), Burn Injuries, Head Injuries/ Brain Injuries/ Hypoxic Brain Damage, Stroke / Paralysis, Sudden Hearing Loss (Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss), Central Retinal Artery Occlusion or Sudden Vision Loss, Compromised Skin Grafts and Flaps, Osteomyelitis, Crush Injury, Gas Gangrene, Necrotising Fasciitis, Mucormycosis, Sports Injuries, Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, Autism, Cerebral Palsy and many more. This kind of dense therapy makes the work easier because even though there are plethora of medical conditions Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) seems like a rescue in such difficult medical issues.

The Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) in Mumbai can be done under the expert supervision of Dr Manoj Gupta. He treats severe medical conditions using Hyperbaric oxygen therapy and also trains healthcare professionals to upgrade their clinical & administration skills in the field of hyperbaric medicine. He has organized National and State level Conferences, has innumerable publications in National and International Journals and has presented topics related to Hyperbaric Medicine in various State and National Level Conferences.



These mentions speak quite highly of him because he created a pathway for generations who are going to pursuit Medical Sciences. He has trained more than 50 doctors in India for managing and setting up Hyperbaric Centres.

The saviour, Dr Manoj Gupta is a renowned specialist in Hyperbaric Medicine and has made an exceptional name for himself in the field of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for last 15 years which is undoubtedly quite ahead and visionary, with a goal of providing his patients better quality of life and prevent hardships during their medical situations.

He carries accreditation, with all advanced degrees and training in hyperbaric oxygen therapy from various international medical societies which speaks much about his achievements and accolades as well. He did his primary training in Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy from National Baromedical services, South Carolina, Columbia (USA).

He owns the Certificate of Added Qualification (CAQ) in Hyperbaric Medicine from Stellenbosch's University South Africa in collaboration with Undersea and Hyperbaric medical society (USA) and B.Sc. Hyperbaric Medicine from Stellenbosch's University, Cape Town South Africa. He is also an associate of "The American Professional Wound Care Association".

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy has the main aim to break the vicious circle of swelling, oxygen starvation and tissue death. (HBOT) often encourages the body's oxygen radical scavengers to find out the problem molecules and allow healing to continue.

In addition, the (HBOT) also improves the ability of white blood cells to find and destroy invaders. One can see the diverse role that hyperbaric oxygen therapy plays in medical conditions and how it makes human lives better which is troubled with illness. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is dawn of the medical sciences which would open up new doors of healthy treatment.

